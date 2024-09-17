TRANSFORMERS ONE Final Trailer Sees Former Friends Embrace Their Destinies As Optimus Prime And Megatron

Following stellar first reviews, Paramount Pictures has released a final trailer for its animated prequel movie, Transformers One, ahead of its theatrical debut this weekend.

The story focuses on legendary foes Optimus Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then named D-16) before they became sworn enemies as leaders of their respective Transformer factions, the Autobots and Decepticons.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) voices Pax, with Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) as D-16, and the movie introduces the two then-friends as simple worker bots, unable to transform into their vehicle and weapon forms. As they assemble a group of fellow warriors to do battle against a mysterious villain, they gain the ability to become "Robots in Disguise."

"In a way, I kept thinking of it like the original Star Wars, just the very first one," director Josh Cooley said of his take on the lore during an interview with io9. "If you’re a superfan, great, but also you can come into that completely cold and get thrown into the universe and understand the history and everything. So that was a tall order because there’s so much lore and sometimes we were really heavy on the lore. Other times we were really light on it. So just finding that balance, you know, while doing multiple screenings of it. And then just whatever was the best lore to support the relationship between Orion and D-16. That was always my center. It was like, okay, 'These are awesome ideas, but is it actually supporting what the story needs to be told?'”

In this new teaser, we see Pax and D-16 transform for battle, as their opposing views on how to prevent Cybertron's destruction leads to an unbreakable rift in their friendship,

Transformers One currently has a franchise-high score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 55 reviews.

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think.

Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."

Executive Producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem are on board as the producers. Josh Cooley directs the animated feature from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari. Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari also came up with the story from which the script is based.

Transformers One has been rated PG for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language.