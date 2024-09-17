TRANSFORMERS ONE Final Trailer Sees Former Friends Embrace Their Destinies As Optimus Prime And Megatron

TRANSFORMERS ONE Final Trailer Sees Former Friends Embrace Their Destinies As Optimus Prime And Megatron

Transformers One rolls into theaters this weekend, and Paramount has shared a final trailer spotlighting the disintegrating relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
Source: Via Toonado.com

Following stellar first reviews, Paramount Pictures has released a final trailer for its animated prequel movie, Transformers One, ahead of its theatrical debut this weekend.

The story focuses on legendary foes Optimus Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then named D-16) before they became sworn enemies as leaders of their respective Transformer factions, the Autobots and Decepticons.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) voices Pax, with Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) as D-16, and the movie introduces the two then-friends as simple worker bots, unable to transform into their vehicle and weapon forms. As they assemble a group of fellow warriors to do battle against a mysterious villain, they gain the ability to become "Robots in Disguise."

"In a way, I kept thinking of it like the original Star Wars, just the very first one," director Josh Cooley said of his take on the lore during an interview with io9. "If you’re a superfan, great, but also you can come into that completely cold and get thrown into the universe and understand the history and everything. So that was a tall order because there’s so much lore and sometimes we were really heavy on the lore. Other times we were really light on it. So just finding that balance, you know, while doing multiple screenings of it. And then just whatever was the best lore to support the relationship between Orion and D-16. That was always my center. It was like, okay, 'These are awesome ideas, but is it actually supporting what the story needs to be told?'”

In this new teaser, we see Pax and D-16 transform for battle, as their opposing views on how to prevent Cybertron's destruction leads to an unbreakable rift in their friendship, 

Transformers One currently has a franchise-high score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 55 reviews.

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think.

Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."

Executive Producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem are on board as the producers. Josh Cooley directs the animated feature from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari. Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari also came up with the story from which the script is based.

Transformers One has been rated PG for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language.

TRANSFORMERS ONE: Animated Prequel Hits Rotten Tomatoes With Highest Score Of The Franchise
Related:

TRANSFORMERS ONE: Animated Prequel Hits Rotten Tomatoes With Highest Score Of The Franchise
TRANSFORMERS/G.I. JOE Crossover Lost Director After Producer Allegedly Made Racially-Tinged Comments
Recommended For You:

TRANSFORMERS/G.I. JOE Crossover Lost Director After Producer Allegedly Made "Racially-Tinged" Comments
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dracula
dracula - 9/17/2024, 2:20 PM
Looks much better than the first trailer
grif
grif - 9/17/2024, 2:47 PM
@dracula - couldnt finish the first trailer so im out
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2024, 3:00 PM
@grif - you should never finish a trailer. They give the entire movie away these days.
dracula
dracula - 9/17/2024, 2:31 PM
Makes me think the stuff in the first trailer is the first act

Then there will be a time jump and go regular Transformers
StSteven
StSteven - 9/17/2024, 2:34 PM
That "Non-stop laughs" quote in the trailer seems a bit odd being as the reviews I've read so far have said that while there's a good amount of humor in the movie, it is NOT a comedy and is an action adventure with some pretty heavy content instead. Maybe if you're like "Ha! Prime just smashed Starscream into a wall! Ha ha!" or "Hoo ha ha! Prime and Megatron used to be best friends and now they hate and want to kill each other! Ha ha ha! Hilarious!!!". Dunno. Guess we'll see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 2:43 PM
@StSteven - yeah , I have heard the movie is more dramatic then the trailers have made it out to be
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/17/2024, 2:44 PM
@StSteven - yeah I thought that too... It's like they tried to cram every bit of praise into the trailer without worrying about the tone.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2024, 3:02 PM
@StSteven - seems like it’s an action comedy “fun for the family” tone
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2024, 2:35 PM
It’s at 89% from 62 reviews thus far which is still good…

Anyway , the movie seems fun so I’m looking forward to seeing it (that one take action sequence with Orion/Optimus was cool!!).

Hoping to catch it this weekend if not sometime soon hopefully with my brother & cousins!!.

User Comment Image
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 9/17/2024, 2:38 PM
OptimusRhyme....Approves
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2024, 3:05 PM
@OptimusRhyme - yeah not sure all the hate, looks better than the last few live action ones

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder