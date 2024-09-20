DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Passes HUGE MCU Box Office Milestone As TRANSFORMERS ONE Rolls Out With Solid Thursday

Despite its time in theaters winding down, Deadpool & Wolverine has just broken another box office record for an MCU movie. We also have updates on Transformers One following an impressive Thursday...

By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 04:09 PM EST
We're still waiting on Disney to announce Deadpool & Wolverine's home entertainment release (we're hearing October is likely for a Digital launch) and the movie just hit another huge box office benchmark. 

With over $622 million domestically, the R-Rated Marvel Studios threequel will pass The Avengers today to become the fifth highest-grossing comic book movie ever. 

It will then sit behind Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Endgame at #1. 

This is an incredible achievement for Deadpool & Wolverine and proof that last year's talk of "superhero fatigue" was both far too premature and wishful thinking on the part of the genre's biggest detractors. 

In other box office news, Deadline reports that the first animated Transformers movie in close to four decades, Transformers One, grossed an impressive $3.36 million during Thursday previews. That's better than Bumblebee's $2.15 million in 2018 but less than the $8.8 million made by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts last year. 

Current estimates point to the prequel movie grossing $34 million this weekend, though the trade believes it could earn upwards of $40 million.

Lionsgate's bad run continues after Borderlands and The Crow both flopped. The Dave Bautisa-led The Killer's Game scored the lowest opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy star's career and now Halle Berry's Never Let Go is off to a similarly poor start with a predicted $4 million - $7 million debut on a $20 million budget. 

You can watch our interview with Berry about her role in the horror movie in the player below.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 9/20/2024, 4:07 PM
Deadpool & Wolverine beats The Avengers.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/20/2024, 4:16 PM
Does this put the MCU at 31 bil?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/20/2024, 4:31 PM
@MCUKnight11 - YES! Marvel Studios $31,012,401,854.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 9/20/2024, 4:50 PM
@AllsGood - how many movies now? I used to really keep up with this stuff, man
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/20/2024, 4:54 PM
@TheWalkingCuban - 34.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/20/2024, 4:17 PM
Transformers one is the movie every fan has been dreaming for.
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/20/2024, 4:27 PM
@MCUKnight11 - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/20/2024, 4:30 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

1. Transformers One.
2. Transformers: The Movie (1986).
3. Bumblebee
4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
5. Transformers (2007).
6. Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
7. Transformers: Age of Extinction.
8. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.
9. Transformers: The Last Knight.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/20/2024, 4:33 PM
@ObserverIO - My ranking as well. I think AOE gets a little too much hate and ROTF is still one of the worst sequels ever made.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 4:21 PM
Congrats to the crew & cast of DP & W once again!!.

Also Lionsgate is having it rough right now , I honestly didn’t even know Never Let Go was out already and I think it looked intriguing thus was looking forward to it (seems like it’s gotten a mixed reception thus far).

Anyway good to see Transformers One opening well though , the positive reception thus far makes me happy as someone who has been championing this since the trailer came out…

Looking forward to seeing it tomorrow hopefully!!.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/20/2024, 4:28 PM
Marvel Studios is a True Juggernaut. The most Successful Movie Studio in History. No One can stop them Marvel Studios has Earned a Mind Blowing $31,012,401,854.

Check for yourself here :)
https://www.the-numbers.com/movies/franchise/Marvel-Cinematic-Universe#tab=summary

User Comment Image
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 9/20/2024, 5:11 PM
@AllsGood - that was kind of weird, it said 44 movies, but one of them was werewolf by night, which was not released in theaters, and like nine of them were yet to be released. So anyway, I got the worldwide gross and divided by 34, and came out with this:
912141646.412

Over 900 million average per movie. Excuse me while I play the role of negative Nancy for a minute, but I was hoping for it to be over 1 billion average. I think the movies that did great could not have really done better. I’m not going to fault Doctor Strange, 900 mill is a vast improvement over an already very good 600+ millio. I will say, Black Panther 2 it’s reason why it did not pass the billion is understandable, And I’ll be honest, I watched it like four times In theaters. I will also be even more honest, it’s because I fell asleep three times. I’m 41 dammit. I’m thinking that guardians 3was as popular as it could have been, so I think I was in denial there. Eternals was new and not great. Didn’t do terribly I don’t think. Was pretty great. I will say, but still new so I don’t think it lived up to its potential. The three that have no excuse at all our Thor, Ant-man, and the marvels. What crap. But I’ll end it on the good note, the three that did great, Spider-Man far from home, Spider-Man, no home, and wolverine and Deadpool. These kept the average from really getting hurt. I guess I won’t end on a Positive note. I completely forgot about black widow. More crap.

All in all, it’s my not humble opinion that Marvel should have $1 billion average right now.

Positive note after all, yeah, Wolverine and Deadpool! Where is it Deadpool in Wolverine? I am not sure.
grif
grif - 9/20/2024, 4:42 PM


its over


Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/20/2024, 4:55 PM
All MCU movies…
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/20/2024, 4:57 PM
Anyone think this movie is worth it on the big screen or wait until its streaming?
EZBeast
EZBeast - 9/20/2024, 4:57 PM
Mind you I meant transformers 1
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/20/2024, 5:01 PM
OT: just finished the first two episodes of Agatha. Was actually really good. Definitely got that WandaVision flavour to it.

