DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Passes HUGE MCU Box Office Milestone As TRANSFORMERS ONE Rolls Out With Solid Thursday

We're still waiting on Disney to announce Deadpool & Wolverine's home entertainment release (we're hearing October is likely for a Digital launch) and the movie just hit another huge box office benchmark.

With over $622 million domestically, the R-Rated Marvel Studios threequel will pass The Avengers today to become the fifth highest-grossing comic book movie ever.

It will then sit behind Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Endgame at #1.

This is an incredible achievement for Deadpool & Wolverine and proof that last year's talk of "superhero fatigue" was both far too premature and wishful thinking on the part of the genre's biggest detractors.

In other box office news, Deadline reports that the first animated Transformers movie in close to four decades, Transformers One, grossed an impressive $3.36 million during Thursday previews. That's better than Bumblebee's $2.15 million in 2018 but less than the $8.8 million made by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts last year.

Current estimates point to the prequel movie grossing $34 million this weekend, though the trade believes it could earn upwards of $40 million.

Lionsgate's bad run continues after Borderlands and The Crow both flopped. The Dave Bautisa-led The Killer's Game scored the lowest opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy star's career and now Halle Berry's Never Let Go is off to a similarly poor start with a predicted $4 million - $7 million debut on a $20 million budget.

You can watch our interview with Berry about her role in the horror movie in the player below.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.