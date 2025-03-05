SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Star Tatiana Maslany Reflects On "Vitriolic Fan Response" To Her MCU Debut

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has reflected on the toxicity that surrounded the Disney+ series and admits it was a struggle to face the wrath of a seemingly endless legion of angry "fans."

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: She-Hulk
Source: Collider

Tatiana Maslany first played Jennifer Walters in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and, based on some recently leaked concept art, she'll reprise the role in next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

No one could really blame the actor for wanting to move on from the MCU after facing the wrath of some very angry fans following her MCU debut.

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law faced plenty of justified criticisms (the special effects at times simply weren't good enough and the fourth wall breaks found mixed success), many targeted Maslany because the series tackled incel culture and made fun of toxic masculinity.

While the show was praised for its feminist themes, the backlash was vocal and, at times, pretty intense. Unsurprisingly, that's something Maslany struggled with.

"I don't know because to this day, my comments on my Instagram back 40 weeks ago, they like to go in all over there. For me, what's so exciting is that Jessica Gao knew that was going to happen," she told Collider in a recent interview. "She wrote it into the show. There's something in She-Hulk that is looking out, and she's aware of the camera. She's aware of somebody watching her."

"There's something about the inherent quality to that character that is self-aware and that understands her place within the MCU or within a series or a TV show or a scene or whatever, just like Jennifer Walters is aware of her place within the legal system and how she's struggling as a woman to be taken seriously or to be respected."

"Again, there are so many more interesting things that I can look to than vitriolic fan response where people don't like it or just want to be mean and use you as a dumping ground for their worst thoughts," Maslany continued. "But again, like you were saying, there are people who I meet at conventions who are like, ‘I love that show,’ or, ‘I've been reading She-Hulk since I was a kid, and the story of the show is exactly what she was like.’"

"You just remember that stuff and then you work through it," she added. "It’s a constant thing."

Maslany readily admits that, beyond the potential online toxicity, the pressure of joining a franchise as big as the MCU was also pretty daunting.

"If I'm taking on this part, I'm sort of embodying that in the world, too. I'm stepping into something that's bigger than me, that I don't know that I am that. I don't know that I can fill that out," she said. "People are going to be looking at me and saying things and deciding things. There's something about it that felt very meshed in with my feelings about even stepping into it."

Despite what proved to be a pretty rough ride with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it doesn't appear as if Maslany is going to allow a very vocal minority to bully her out of a role she's put a lot of herself into.

The Marvels star Brie Larson has sounded somewhat disillusioned in interviews when asked about what's next for Captain Marvel and her first movie being a target of "review bombing" forced Rotten Tomatoes to change how fan submissions work. Not all female-led projects struggle, but the second feminism comes into play, it becomes a free-for-all.

The moment for a second season has passed but the next Avengers movies can still set She-Hulk up as a major player in the MCU, particularly if those World War Hulk movie rumours have any truth to them.

Stay tuned for updates on She-Hulk's future as we have them.

1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 3:38 PM
it's called critical feedback u crazy four armed b14ch
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/5/2025, 4:51 PM
@harryba11zack - easy Kyle. This show is miles ahead of Hawkeye, FATWS, Secret Invasion, Echo and What If
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 4:53 PM
@bobevanz - ? they were all bad shows.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/5/2025, 5:05 PM
@harryba11zack - oh no, you did a sexism to the MCU.
Kiba
Kiba - 3/5/2025, 3:40 PM
I see a lot of people that don't like her personally but I don't know all of the details. Didn't she pull a Rachel Zegler or something like that?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2025, 3:40 PM
@Kiba - She just stood up to Men and they felt their masculinity was being undermined. Typical Andrew Tate behavior
Kiba
Kiba - 3/5/2025, 3:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - Since this is coming from you I'm going to assume it's actually the exact opposite of what you said. You're too biased on here for a legit opinion.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2025, 3:48 PM
@Kiba - I'm too biased? How so? I am just not afraid to call it how I see it. I think we are adult enough to be able to dissect a legit gripe and opinion from a typical user who uses the same word salad daily whenever they have an issue with something they dislike. I'm open to discussion with anyone as long as it's genuine.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/5/2025, 3:49 PM
@Kiba - Im not aware of her saying anything problematic, people just didn’t like the show and some idiots feel the need to harass the actors about it. She seems like she handled it the right way.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/5/2025, 4:31 PM
@Kiba - "Didn't she pull a Rachel Zegler or something like that?"

Nope. She just took the heat because she was the lead, and she's taken it all in stride.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/5/2025, 4:39 PM
@Kiba - NON of her responses to the constant questions about it was ever ANYTHING like a Zegler, at worst she laughed it off and some took additional offense to that but generaly just brushed it all of and didn't make a thing of the backlash at all.

If anything the issue is always more 'journalists' constantly asking the same dumb questions in the hope of clickbait responses and put simply she didn't rise to the bait and handled it with class in almost all cases (bar as I say the odd occassion where she delved into sarcasm which some misread into).
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/5/2025, 3:40 PM
She-Hulk Season 2 should go into a Mockumentary style form of storytelling the first half similar to "The Office" or "What We do in the Shadows" and then get more sinister once the concept of the mockumentary gets exposed for being a complete fake company that is obtaining footage for The Leader to find out which hero is active and which hero could pose a threat to his plan for Adamantium armored Hulks to be his army against Arishem.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/5/2025, 4:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - That idea is too good! I'd almost forgive phase 4 if they did the exact thing you've requested...

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 3/5/2025, 3:41 PM
Can't wait for the feedback on the woman-led pop culture project from men that have never been on a date
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 3/5/2025, 3:41 PM
Man the incels just gotta bitch whenever they make something starring a woman. The show was decent, and her portrayal was actually great and I hope they bring her back soon. The finale of the show was pretty weak but other than that I enjoyed it.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 3/5/2025, 3:47 PM
@thunderpun573 - User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/5/2025, 3:52 PM
@Ikusa - Yes. Anyone that just randomly throws out incel, phobe, it’s, nazi, fascist often looks like this average reddit moderator. It’s a good thing none of us care about what these folks think.
mrpaxx
mrpaxx - 3/5/2025, 4:13 PM
@Ikusa - Still an incel.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/5/2025, 3:42 PM
Label a large swath of the fanbase as sexist, hateful trolls -so much so that you actually incorporate it into your show and then call their responses “vitriolic”

User Comment Image
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 3/5/2025, 3:47 PM
@BruceWayng - There were a lot of vitriolic responses, and a lot of sexist, hateful comments. That's not opinion.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2025, 3:49 PM
The insecurity is real. Granted they did make some missteps but it was meant to be a parody show.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/5/2025, 3:56 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Parody's are suppose to be funny though.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/5/2025, 4:01 PM
@HashTagSwagg - It was funny for me, sorry it wasn't funny for you.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/5/2025, 4:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg - whether a parody is funny or not is subjective
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/5/2025, 4:05 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I forgive you.
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/5/2025, 4:53 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Parodies. Unless you know a guy named Parody that isn’t good at his television career.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/5/2025, 3:49 PM
I hope the makers of She Hulk understand that these are from a vocal minority that seem larger than they are. It seems as though the reality of social media is understood by them and it is a good thing they are not deterred by groups of people many of whom probably lack a diploma and GED.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Ikusa
Ikusa - 3/5/2025, 3:50 PM
@Forthas - Ummm. I don't think Progressive Democratics are critiquing this show, but damn if you didn't describe them with the utmost accuracy.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/5/2025, 3:52 PM
@Ikusa - I think I confused you! I mean right wing extremists many of whom align with the MAGA movement in The United States. Hope that clarifies things for you!


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
mountainman
mountainman - 3/5/2025, 3:53 PM
@Forthas - Weird. It was the Democrats just this week that voted to allow males to play in women’s sports. Quite a misogynistic move actually.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/5/2025, 4:00 PM
@mountainman - Could you link the news report on that? I suspect it probably comes from China, Russian, or some other extremist propaganda that the right are unable to figure out is designed to radicalize them.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/5/2025, 4:48 PM
@Forthas - Essentially, the Senate blocked a bill that would keep biological men from performing in sports for biological women. It was all theatre, because people like @mountainman in one argument will tell you the trans community only takes up less than 1% of the U.S. population. Then in the another argument will bring up bills like this, like it's some kind of huge national crisis deserving all of this time and tax payer dollars to focus on.

Which is it? Do trans people make up about .6% of the U.S. population, or are there just MILLIONS of trans kids taking spots from little girls on soccer teams around the country?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/5/2025, 4:53 PM
@mountainman - voted to allow where? How? It's funny how your side loves to play victims to a community that's less than 1% of the population. If you're made about the sports issue, you peaked in high school
Forthas
Forthas - 3/5/2025, 5:09 PM
@SATW42 - I thought that is what it was. Of course the position is that they are "allowing" men to participate as opposed to preventing unnecessary restrictions. Textbook propaganda.....

User Comment Image

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/5/2025, 3:50 PM
There are people who are well within their rights to not like the show and that’s fine…

Hell , I personally thought She Hulk was just decent but still ranks towards the lower end of atleast my D+ MCU show rankings.

However being a toxic asshole is where the line should be drawn and sadly many here and on the internet don’t know where that is so need to be reminded from time to time.

Anyway , I enjoyed Tatiana’s version of Jen and would be down to see more if her in the MCU especially in regards to interacting with certain other heroes!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/5/2025, 3:52 PM
She's a good actress, but the writing did her no favors. I liked the first two episodes, but then the writing just nosedived. Not to mention fans of the character had to suffer through the joke of so-called villains they gave her.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/5/2025, 3:53 PM
"While the show was praised for its feminist themes, the backlash was vocal and, at times, pretty intense. Unsurprisingly, that's something Maslany struggled with."

Why did she struggle with it? Was she one of the writers?

And people shouldn't be upset with her. She was paid to stand in-front of a camera and say what was written down.
Now as for the writers!!!
We need to find out where they live and shit in their fish tanks!!
mountainman
mountainman - 3/5/2025, 3:55 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Yeah I disliked She Hulk and bowed out after episode 2, but the lead actress never seemed problematic in what she said or did outside the show. The probablem was clearly with the show runner and writers.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/5/2025, 3:56 PM
@mountainman - So you're onboard with my shitting idea?!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/5/2025, 4:59 PM
@mountainman - Yes. I said something similar yesterday. She was actually great. The writers however wanted to turn the show into some sort of modern day feminist manifesto. So much of modern day feminism veers dangerously into misandry.
1 2

