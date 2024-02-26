SECRET INVASION Star Samuel L. Jackson Defends Brie Larson From Incel Dudes Who Hate Strong Women
SECRET INVASION Star Samuel L. Jackson Defends Brie Larson From "Incel Dudes Who Hate Strong Women"
CAPTAIN MARVEL Gets A Revamped Look For New Comic Book Run From Alyssa Wong & Jan Bazaldua
NinnesMBC - 2/26/2024, 9:18 AM
Pure speculation of her being "disillusioned", there's nothing substantial to back that up. They just haven't told her yet where Carol goes next until they've figured out the next stories post-Deadpool and Wolverine.

She looked amazing at the SAGs as well.
DarkeyeZ - 2/26/2024, 12:27 PM
@NinnesMBC - when you're right you're right
KennKathleen - 2/27/2024, 4:35 PM
@NinnesMBC - I completely agree. CM may become 100xs more interesting after she's on the other side of Rouge's Superpower siphon. Id like to think we actually start rooting for her....
Nolanite - 2/27/2024, 11:13 PM
@NinnesMBC - She looks like a man
Matchesz - 2/26/2024, 9:20 AM
If they used actual competent writers instead of disney's social justice activist writers, Cap Marvel could have actually been epic... it had all the ingredients, a intergalactic war between two alien species, we barely got any of that.
Variant - 2/26/2024, 10:51 AM
@Matchesz - What social justice commentary was in this movie?
GodCantSaveYou - 2/26/2024, 12:19 PM
@Matchesz - I mean this in the most respectful way posssible... but please Piss the hell of with all the social justice warrior comments. It's old and tired and its a way you describe movies or films that deal with problems that don't apply to you. You can not like a movie or like it based on your own tastes, thats fine. The Marvels was not good because of lazy writing and story, not because it was WOKE. Shut the F up already. God. It's so annoying, but yet I'm the snowflake.
DarkeyeZ - 2/26/2024, 12:33 PM
@Variant - don't expect a coherent answer. Since The Marvels was released I challenged everyone that called the movie "woke" to explain how it is "woke", and they could never answer intelligently some.
Some would use the lazy "if you don't know, then you are the problem" answer...
Others would say "They just threw characters together", while ignoring that The Marvels is a cumulation of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and WandaVision.
People on here are just cry babies, and they just want people to cry along with them, and they fear any time of critical thinking.
Was The Marvels a Masterpiece? hell no. But there was nothing woke about it.
Black people need to takle back the real meaning of the term "woke" so that online idiots will stop using the MAGA meaning of the word "woke" (which was created out of racism as a way to silence the voices of black people protesting police brutality).
GodCantSaveYou - 2/26/2024, 12:52 PM
@DarkeyeZ - I really hate it here.
Matchesz - 2/26/2024, 1:12 PM
@Variant - I was directing my comment more towards the first film which was what tainted everyone's view of Cap Marvel in the first place. They really dropped the ball with her origin. And there was a lot of social commentary in that one. I havent watched The Marvels, I saw bits and pieces it looks like its hard to sit through
marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 1:16 PM
@GodCantSaveYou - Well you are the one losing it over someone's comment.
GodCantSaveYou - 2/26/2024, 1:32 PM
@marvel72 - trust me man or woman, I'm not losing it over anything. I may be being dramatic though, so thanks for the gut check, appreciate that truly! Shouldn't let my emotions get so unraveled
Demigods - 2/26/2024, 1:51 PM
@GodCantSaveYou - I'm going to be honest here, I had no interest in seeing The Marvels because the first movie seemed really preachy. I only saw it that one time, so I really couldn't point to specifics about why I felt that way right now tbh, but it's not about a disinterest in seeing strong female characters. Matter of fact, quite the opposite, I really look for strong female characters and stories to promote the idea to my twin girls that they can do anything.

I also just don't like Brie Larsen all that much. She just has this cold feel to her (reminds me of someone close to me who turned into a very very bitter and jaded SJW, but in a way that there's literally zero room to conversation... it's just that she's right and if you don't say what lines up with her views perfectly then you're a monster)- so there's DEFINITELY an unfair personal bias to my distaste for her in general.

But I want to see movies and stories that show you why the female character is a good character, and it seems like a lot of Captain marvel stuff seems to just say "I'm right because I'm right, and if you disagree, I get to beat you up, because I'm right.- like even in the comics.)

But yeah, I'd rather put on a climbing documentary about the badass real life climbers who are total crushers for my daughters rather than something Captain Marvel now. Although, Marvel in general is just loosing my interest entirely as well, so there's that. But yeah, sorry for the long comment, but I just have zero interest in the Marvels, and part of it was because the first felt too preachy.
Marvel is just trying to hard to have these overt "girl power" moments that just come off like they're trying too hard, like the girl power scene from Endgame. It was done so much better in Infinity War when you just saw the women being badass all at once, rather than having them make some stupid , eye roll inducing pose for the camera. Anyway, just seems like Marvel is trying too hard nowadays.
Matchesz - 2/26/2024, 2:05 PM
@Demigods - great explanation, everything you said is the way I look at it.

The part about Brie Larson is what i’m saying about the sjw writers, they wrote her to be that way. She’s a good actress I liked her in scott pilgrim, but the first movie was very preachy it drained all the fun out of her character.
Itwasme - 2/26/2024, 2:18 PM
@Matchesz - so the SJW film breaks a billion, but the one that doesn't have any of that is a flop... maybe you're drawing the wrong conclusions from all of this?
JDL - 2/26/2024, 2:24 PM
@DarkeyeZ - OK I am going to take a shot at this. Most likely I'll fail as badly as the rest but it's worth a shot.

I moderately liked the movie and very much liked both of the two 'feeder' D+ Series. That said addressing both storylines in any movie was a bad idea. They weren't movie worthy. Imo the two storylines could have worked spread over a 6 part D+ series but that's about it.

I wouldn't call what we got as 'woke' but it does feel somewhat forced and that's very close to pandering, which while it's not 'woke' exactly is close. YMMV.
marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 4:44 PM
@GodCantSaveYou - I'm a man,man.
dagenspear - 2/26/2024, 5:03 PM
@Matchesz - Social activism don't automatically make the writing construction bad. Look at Andor.
AwesomePromoz - 2/26/2024, 5:26 PM
Remember all the woke movies in the 80s starring Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, and Bill Cosby. Remember the woke remake of Wild Wild West with Will Smith, and the massive backlash against its wokeness! Remember 9 to 5, where Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda, and woke lesbian Lily Tomlin, got revenge against their sexual predator boss. That was a flop.

pretty much all good movies from the 80s and 90s would flop today because the anti-woke mob would come out and cry about them. But if you like them, you're a woke snowflake.

The world is [frick]ing upside down. Demented, Trump-inspired, Incels have taken over the narrative online, and the world stays home to avoid getting gunned down by them. [frick] this place, I want off.
dagenspear - 2/26/2024, 5:47 PM
@GodCantSaveYou - You're wrong in your name. Only God can save you, by the LORD's will only.

PLEASE, if you haven't already, embrace God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Jesus IS coming. God is good. God is love. Jesus is Lord. Factually there is only One God and He is YHWH the One and Only True Jehovah God and One Jesus Christ and One Holy Spirit.

I have seen God act in my life. He saved my soul, changed my heart, changed my mind, helped people through me, took care of people in my life, people I hurt before I found God. God is the only reason I was able to reconcile with my dad before he died.

God worked through Jesus Christ to save our souls. Jesus Christ died on the cross for our sins. Believe in your heart and confess with your mouth that Jesus Christ died on the cross for your sins, and that God raised Him from the dead, repent of your sins, accept God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit into your heart and you will be saved.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son Jesus Christ, that all who believe on Him should not perish but have everlasting life. Jesus Christ is The Way, The Truth and The Life. No one comes to the Father Jehovah God but through Him.

Not long after I got saved I prayed to God for help understanding the Holy Bible, and that same day someone knocked on my door asking me if I wanted to understand the Bible.
Demigods - 2/27/2024, 8:38 AM
@JDL - pandering is a way better way to put it. And honestly, you can pander but do it well. Disney/Marvel has been pandering lazily lately, to the point that it's just trying way too hard to have things look "appropriate" while applying zero substance to the content.

Jeremy Jahns said it great. It's like they're using ChatGPT to crank these out. There's so much less heart in them now. Or at least that's how I feel. but again, I have NOT seen The Marvels, so I'm not making a point to that, but rather the trajectory of Marvel in general lately.
Nomis929 - 2/26/2024, 9:20 AM
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 9:20 AM
"...both Ms. Marvel and Photon had taken center stage in two critically acclaimed Disney+ TV shows."

Ummm, I don't remember that being the case. Did I miss something? Critically acclaimed?!
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 9:21 AM
@lazlodaytona - Ms marvel has the highest rated show on Disney plus and wandavsion has been hailed as marvels best
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 9:29 AM
@MyCoolYoung - dude. I totally forgot about Wandavision. That's nuts because that is easily my favorite D+ Marvel series.

Ms Marvel? I gotta go against the crowd on that one.
Songoty - 2/26/2024, 11:36 AM
@lazlodaytona - they're talking about critics. No one watched Ms. Marvel, it's by far Disney plus' biggest flop.
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 11:40 AM
@Songoty - that's kinda what I was thinking too.
MadThanos - 2/26/2024, 11:47 AM
@MyCoolYoung - hailed by... you?
DarkeyeZ - 2/26/2024, 12:34 PM
@Songoty - when you're wrong, you're wrong.
DarkeyeZ - 2/26/2024, 12:35 PM
@MyCoolYoung - when you're right, you're right
marvel72 - 2/26/2024, 1:20 PM
@lazlodaytona - Photon didn't take centre stage, there was more bigger roles than Photon.

Wanda
Vision
Agatha
That Bird from Thor with the big tits
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 1:57 PM
@MadThanos - doesn’t matter mad titan. It’s been hailed as such
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 1:59 PM
@lazlodaytona - I’m not mad at that. Ms Marvel wasn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea l. I thought it was pretty decent. WandaVision is easily 1 for me. I’m not sure if you were around during those times but the threads were top tier.
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 1:59 PM
@DarkeyeZ - thank you sir
MadThanos - 2/26/2024, 6:25 PM
@MyCoolYoung - they had a win there making an attempt to humanize Carol Danvers.

I'll give you that.
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 10:32 PM
@MadThanos - I thought she was humanized in the first one. That’s what the whole movie was about
MadThanos - 2/27/2024, 5:15 AM
@MyCoolYoung - nah, she's Terminator in the first one.
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 9:20 AM
Brie is a talent and she should’ve been treated that way. Can’t lie, the way no one from marvel defended her, and Nia, in public during these last few months has been bogus
lazlodaytona - 2/26/2024, 9:22 AM
@MyCoolYoung - If you haven't seen it yet, watch her in "ROOM.' Superb acting all around. The child actor was great too.
The story will make you sob for sure.
MyCoolYoung - 2/26/2024, 1:57 PM
@lazlodaytona - definitely seen it. She was great in short term 12 and the new show on Apple TV.
