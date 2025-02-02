CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Talks Importance Of Playing Carol Danvers But Won't Comment On Toxic Fandoms

CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson Talks Importance Of Playing Carol Danvers But Won't Comment On Toxic Fandoms

The Marvels star Brie Larson has reflected on what playing Captain Marvel in the MCU has meant to her but things got awkward when the Oscar-winner was asked to address the toxicity surrounding the role.

By JoshWilding - Feb 02, 2025
Source: The Telegraph

Brie Larson had already won an Oscar before being cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Carol Danvers and the announcement she'd play the hero was initially met with positivity from fans.

However, the tide turned when various soundbites from past interviews were circulated on social media (with the suggestion being she must "hate" men). Larson not smiling enough in trailers for Captain Marvel also became an issue for some and the review-bombing which followed led to Rotten Tomatoes changing how its Audience Scores were generated. 

Captain Marvel still made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office but The Marvels flopped at the end of 2023, likely bringing an end to any future solo adventures for Larson as the character.

While she is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it feels like her time as Carol may be winding down. The actor didn't address that in an interview with The Telegraph but did reflect on the impact playing Captain Marvel for the first time in 2019 had.

"I was aware that taking Carol would make me more of a public person than I was before," she told the site. "But I thought that what the film was saying was more important than my fear, and I also thought I trusted myself to know how to manage my life."

"It was a life-changing experience. A lot of the characters I play, I’m like 'thank you, goodbye' once it’s done," Larson added. "I don’t feel the need to bring them home. With Captain Marvel, most of the things I learnt from her – her agency, her sense of self – I’m keeping. It was great that she could also be this experience for others."

When the interviewer asked her to weigh in on why some men were threatened by her casting, the report claims "the temperature in the room plummets." Here's an excerpt from the piece:

"'I don’t know,' she says blankly. 'I… don’t pay attention.' I ask if not paying attention is her way of dealing with the misogyny. A few seconds of chilly silence pass before she replies. 'What I would like you to see is that by continuing this conversation, you are putting me in connection with something that is nothing to do with me.'"

"This seems a startling thing to say. I try again by asking whether she believes that the film industry continues to pigeonhole actresses to the point that a female superhero can, for a certain sort of viewer, still feel like an aberration. 'I don’t think there is a way for me to answer that,' Larson replies, 'without it becoming a problem for me.' Her publicist intervenes to ask me to move on to the next question."

Larson was likely concerned that whatever she said would be used to fuel further online hate towards her, so it's easy enough to see why she didn't want to wade back into that. 

Marvel Studios hasn't taken full advantage of Carol in the MCU; setting her origin story in the past kept her separate from the present-day MCU and her role in Avengers: Endgame was minimal. The Marvels, meanwhile, was meant to be an important chapter in the Multiverse Saga but never quite clicked. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/2/2025, 7:47 AM
There are so many seeds they need to lay for the mutant revival. A big one is Rogue stealing Carol's powers while working for Mystique. Don't [frick] this up Marvel
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/2/2025, 8:25 AM
@bobevanz - Agreed but they won't do any of that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/2/2025, 8:26 AM
@bobevanz - Personally I think that payoff would work better in the current saga. It's been 25 years since we saw a nerfed Anna Paquin as Rogue, the wait has been far too long. Since we have a multiverse saga and the Fox mutants might go up against the MCU Avengers in Doomsday, that would be the perfect place for it.

Also, Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel is something that has been set up in the current franchise. It's all set-up.

Maybe in the reboot we'll get Mar-Vell instead of Carol Danvers and Rogue can take his powers or Hyperion's.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/2/2025, 8:39 AM
@ObserverIO - Unlikely to bring Mar-Vell back, been dead too long in the comics and was never that popular to begin with overall. I am not saying Danvers will stick around but if she goes it won't be to bring the original Captain Marvell back.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2025, 8:44 AM
@bobevanz - The problem with doing the Rogue power steal/coma thing is that it's suppose to be a shocking and sad event, aside from maybe 4 people on here, the rest of the audience aren't that invested in her character, the general audience would be cheering for it.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 2/2/2025, 8:58 AM
@bobevanz - oh we know they will screw this up some how
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/2/2025, 7:51 AM
They did her dirty. One of the most botched characters and franchises over there at Marvel. Don't even know where they could go with her, outisde of turning her into a miniscule/side character.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/2/2025, 8:43 AM
@WakandanQueen - Why they thought basing an entire film on someone starting out brainwashed, trained to suppress her emotions and lost most her memories was a good idea is beyond me after how that impacted reception of Hawkeye as a supporting character in Avengers Assemble. I like the first film but the character was excesively handicapped to the detriment of the film due to that one decision.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2025, 8:58 AM
@Apophis71 - yeah

That first film is decent imo but it did hinder that character…

I appreciate them trying to do something different since Marvelat the time was being criticized for having formulaic origin stories or something like that but it has hindered that character to this day sadly.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/2/2025, 7:54 AM
CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Brie Larson I can't to see your return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.


Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/2/2025, 7:58 AM
"What I would like you to see is that by continuing this conversation, you are putting me in connection with something that is nothing to do with me."
-On top of being grammatically incorrect, this is the same deflection as...
She seems like a humorless, smug, self important twat, i.e. a typical Hollywood "celebrity". 🙄
A better question to ask her would be "Why do you think so many people stayed away from the last Captain Marvel causing it to lose 100's of millions of dollars for the studio?"
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/2/2025, 8:05 AM
@Feralwookiee - I'm reminded of a video Charisma on Command did which references her and her style of humor. I generally think she has a dry sense of humor that gets misinterpreted a lot
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/2/2025, 8:07 AM
@Feralwookiee - here we go. No pressure to watch, there's a good deal of length but I enjoy these sort of talking points and figure it's now there for anyone:

Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/2/2025, 8:16 AM
@Feralwookiee - on a side note, John Goodman had nothing but positive things to say about her working on Kong Skull Island. Apparently she was constantly finding things for the cast to do to keep up morale and good vibes.
AC1
AC1 - 2/2/2025, 8:18 AM
@Feralwookiee - The example you've highlighted in the gif was pretty clearly an attempt at dry sarcasm, even if she didn't quite stick the landing. And the reason she's refusing to answer questions now is precisely because of that - it'll just be twisted to reflect negatively on her. Unfortunately, that's still the case even when she tries to avoid answering, so at this point she might as well just say whatever the [frick] she wants.

I wouldn't be surprised if she quit after Secret Wars. She's had a pretty shit go of it in the MCU. Captain Marvel was one of the most boring movies Marvel have put out and the character was written with a personality like cardboard - and people blamed Brie for it. In Endgame she had slightly more personality in a smaller role, and when she came in to help turn the tide of the final battle in the Avengers' favour, people started throwing around the old "Mary Sue" complaint. Then she shares the spotlight in The Marvels, which still wasn't great but at least it was a lot more fun than her solo movie and she had more personality, but still people complained and directed most of it at her. So yeah, if anyone's gonna quit Marvel sooner rather than later my money would be on her, and I can't blame her.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/2/2025, 9:05 AM
@Slotherin - I have no idea what she's like to "work" with, of course, but how she represents herself in the media seems smug and douchey to me.
Like I wrote before^, that's not uncommon among these "celebrities".
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/2/2025, 9:06 AM
@Slotherin - what was the deal with all of those awkward Endgame pressers with the rest of the cast? When she shot back at Hemsworth after claiming that she does ALL of her own stunts, "I'll be the next me, thank you very much" there seemed to be zero self awareness there.
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/2/2025, 8:07 AM
‘ The Marvels flopped at the end of 2023, likely bringing an end to any future solo adventures for Larson as the character.’ It wasn’t her fault that the Marvels bombed, it was because the movie was awful with a terrible storyline, directing, very girlie rompcom, and Disney teen flick feel to it. The blame lies with Disney and nobody else.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/2/2025, 8:10 AM
@Spike101 - yes and no... people were lambasting the movie well before it came out so it already was being tainted by bad word of mouth.
I saw a decent amount of comments on other sites after it got a digital release where people were much more forgiving and critical of the anti-hype around it.
Also how is it a romcom? Not a single character has a love interest or romantic storyline
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/2/2025, 8:33 AM
@Slotherin - There was a couple romantic interest subplots in it, as in with regard to her PAST relationships but yeh, not a romcom at all. It's one big issue was the villain didn't work as on paper the threat was big enough and the interactions between the three were great and fun but without a strong antagonist...

...but it was still a fun middling MCU movie, by no way the worst just wasn't up there in the top third of MCU content and not marketed well enough (in part due to the strikes).
harryba11zack
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/2/2025, 8:29 AM
"Toxic Fandoms"?
If you paid to see the movie you've earned the right to praise it or shit on it. Some write 30-60 comments a day doing exactly that.
I never saw The Marvels it didn't look like something I would like. I saw the first one and thought it was a bad movie.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/2/2025, 8:32 AM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2025, 8:37 AM
@ObserverIO - She can't get here soon enough
#RogueSaveUs
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/2/2025, 8:41 AM
Brie Larson talking Marvel grr

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/2/2025, 8:51 AM
RedFury
RedFury - 2/2/2025, 8:55 AM
All the power to her for not wanting to answer loaded questions that were designed to piss people off.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/2/2025, 9:11 AM
Honestly , I think she’s done well with the material she has had so far and do think her version of Carol is decent…

However i don’t think the character has been utilized to her full potential and after the box office failure of The Marvel’s , I have no clue how they can continue her story aside from being part of an ensemble or side/supporting character.

This probably isn’t a solution that could work but if we do get multiple Avengers teams post SW like in the comics , make her the leader of A-Force since that way she will be a part of an ensemble but still at the center aswell.

