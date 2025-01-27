DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Says The Series Is "Not Leaning Into" The Hero's Divisive SHE-HULK Cameo

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has strongly hinted that the upcoming series will ignore the Man Without Fear's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameo and hints at a big cameo. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 27, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: SFX

Charlie Cox has made three appearances as Matt Murdock in the MCU. The first came in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he was revealed to be Peter Parker's "very good" lawyer. He later suited up for a fight scene in Echo but by far his biggest role was in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In that series, the Man Without Fear squared off with Jennifer Walters before spending the night with his fellow lawyer. Tonally, his role was far more comedic than what we saw on Netflix but still very much in line with the comics (particularly Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's critically acclaimed Daredevil run).

Fans were divided on whether that was the best use of the Man Without Fear and it sounds like Daredevil: Born Again will be keeping things far more serious and in line with his previous solo series.

"Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects," showrunner Dario Scardapane tells SFX. "I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans. I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]."

"We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into," he continued. "His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

That's not overly surprising as it would be a little jarring for She-Hulk to show up or even for their time together to be referenced. There's no reason Daredevil can't still be part of the wider MCU but when he's in Hell's Kitchen, it seems that will be where the spotlight remains. 

What's going to be really interesting is whether Daredevil and The Kingpin are depowered after receiving obvious upgrades during their previous appearances (Matt withstood She-Hulk's Thunderclap and Wilson Fisk tore a car door off its hinges, for example). 

Elsewhere in the interview, Scardapane teased, "They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story. I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on."

If a rumour from last year is to be believed, we may already know who he's talking about

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Says Revival Features Less Navel-Gazing And Grousing Than Netflix Series
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 1:38 PM
This was just the worst cameo.

Didn't need to happen.

Don't know why it did.

The chemistry was just weird and off.

What a waste.

For [frick]s sake
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/27/2025, 1:50 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - My wife was like who is this horny dude flirting with She-Hulk then we watched Daredevil... I forgot how many baddies this dude hooks up with
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 1:59 PM
@UncleHarm1 - When you put it like that, it got me thinking, maybe that's Marvel’s way of reminding us blind people got swag too😎.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/27/2025, 2:10 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 2:23 PM
@UncleHarm1 - True😂
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:24 PM
@UncleHarm1 -

This version of Jennifer isn't a baddie. She's just bad.

And the showrunner having Matt do a walk of shame is unforgivable.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/27/2025, 1:39 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/27/2025, 1:39 PM
The only thing I hated about She-Hulk was the incel final boss. Everything else literally felt like one of her sensational comic runs. Stay triggered you dweebs
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 1:44 PM
@bobevanz - Mate, the more I think of it. The show was actually bad. Like really bad.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 1:52 PM
@bobevanz -

You're the only dweeb I see.

Defending this trashy leftist man hating ghetto tripe.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/27/2025, 2:02 PM
@bobevanz - Triggered? Why would I when all I can do is not watch it and ignore its existence? Much like Marvel has been doing since its release.

"Everything else literally felt like one of her sensational comic runs" Guess people should also avoid her comic runs then if they are so similar to this trash.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 2:02 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Why are falling into his trap?

Be proud of being a dweeb.

In our case, we are confident and nerdy dweebs.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:30 PM
@bobevanz -

No the show does not feel like her comics.

I don't remember comics She-Hulk telling Hulk that men don't have hard lives and don't have to worry about violence against them. Or Daredevil doing a barefoot walk of shame. Or misandry. Or She-Hulk dancing like a ho with a ho.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/27/2025, 1:42 PM
Good. The tone just felt completely off for DD. Especially the Walk of Shame scene.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/27/2025, 1:43 PM
He was actually the best part of an otherwise very mediocre She-hulk, but smart to not be leaning into that.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 1:49 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - You're being nice. Which is all the show could hope for
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 1:50 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

That's a low hurdle he had to clear.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 2:08 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I thought She Hulk was decent but that episode with Matt was the best one imo
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/27/2025, 2:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 2nd worst MCU D+ show.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 2:31 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

What's the worst?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/27/2025, 1:44 PM
I initially also didn't like it, because that's not the Cox Daredevil we were use to....But...it was her story, and just like in the comics character cross over... and tones shifts (ever so slightly)... other than the walk of shame I'd say it was well in character.

I came around to it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 1:47 PM
@Conquistador - I felt like that when I watched it at first but now I refleect…. It was actually a bad show. Hell, Agatha, if even though was equally shit, I enjoyed it more.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/27/2025, 2:10 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I disagree actually. I know I'm in the minority but I think in hindsight and watching it on a binge it was actually quite good aside from the finale's writing.

In this day and age i found that the weekly release actually hurt the show. If fans got it as a whole package I think it wouldn't have had too much time for people to pick it apart and we would take it for what it was.

I for one enjoyed it more than Agatha, Echo, Hawkeye and Secret Invasion. It certainly wasn't the best of the MCU shows but disagree on it being the worst.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 2:26 PM
@Conquistador - You know what, maybe your on to something there, could be the long breaks spoil the momentum of the watch.

I'll get back to you when I binge 👊
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 1:47 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/27/2025, 1:49 PM
Never forget what Feige did with Daredevil in this.

Don't give him any more of your limited money.

2020s Disney things are garbage. 2025 to 3025 Disney things will be garbage. Save your money for better and smarter things. Disney hates you.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/27/2025, 1:52 PM
I take it to mean daredevil also won't be as acrobatic (which was awesome and more in line with comics) here either

He needs that ability to hang with the avengers and spiderman tho. So i imagine the Russos version of DD will be more like the she hulk one and less like the TV show version
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 1/27/2025, 2:19 PM
@Vigor - I actually hope even in the Avengers movie he's distinctly human in his abilities, more like Black Widow for instance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 1:55 PM
I mean , they don’t need to…

We know it happened and unless it’s relevant to the plot , there’s no need to mention it.

Also in regards to this unexpected character appearing , I’m gonna assume it’s Yusuf who we have already seen in the leaked trailer.

User Comment Image

Would be cool if we see Swordsman though as a client of Matt’s.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/27/2025, 2:04 PM
@AllsGood - Nope, she belongs in the trash
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/27/2025, 2:02 PM
I'm going to be real, Dare Devil was probably the only part of She-Hulk I actually enjoyed. Was it in character? Absolutely not. Do I want it acknowledged moving forward? I don't need it, but if Jenn and Matt see each other again in a film down the line I absolutely want it referenced, if only for a passing gag.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/27/2025, 2:02 PM
Makes sense She-Hulk NOT a Street-Level Superhero. She belongs with Thor and Captain Marvel.


User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/27/2025, 2:04 PM
@AllsGood - I can't wait to see She-Hulk returns in Captain America: Brave New World
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/27/2025, 2:07 PM
Remember when they made us think hulk was going to be in this show lol them miraculously had to get in a ship and fly off..... only to reappear right at the end
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/27/2025, 2:18 PM
That was back in the DEI and woke era of the MCU

where they made Daredevil do a walk of shame for the benefit of She Hulk ,

Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 1/27/2025, 2:20 PM
The only part of the She-Hulk stuff I would ever want continued is his theme from that show. Wouldn't mind that being repurposed in a few scenes.
grif
grif - 1/27/2025, 2:23 PM
why? was there something wrong with it? whats wrong marvel?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/27/2025, 2:23 PM
My headcanon is that She-Hulk was a Multiversal glitch. She-Hulk and Deadpool are the only two characters now in Universe 616 that are self aware and have the abilities of The Watchers being able to break the fourth wall while also being self aware of the Multiverse. So the events of She-Hulk were due to the Multiverse colliding during the events of Loki Season 2 and she was able to gain temporary fifth dimensional powers by creating her own fantasy with cameos and evens and it self corrected itself in the end with Daredevil returning to his story within the timeline and She-Hulk being integrated into Universe 616 at that point forward with nobody but her, Deadpool, and the Watchers having any recollection of what happened in her show.
Order66
Order66 - 1/27/2025, 2:24 PM
That’s fine with me as long as down the line if they were to meet up they acknowledge what happened.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/27/2025, 2:28 PM
I'm Excited to see She-Hulk return going up against the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

User Comment Image
