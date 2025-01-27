DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Says The Series Is "Not Leaning Into" The Hero's Divisive SHE-HULK Cameo

Charlie Cox has made three appearances as Matt Murdock in the MCU. The first came in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he was revealed to be Peter Parker's "very good" lawyer. He later suited up for a fight scene in Echo but by far his biggest role was in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In that series, the Man Without Fear squared off with Jennifer Walters before spending the night with his fellow lawyer. Tonally, his role was far more comedic than what we saw on Netflix but still very much in line with the comics (particularly Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's critically acclaimed Daredevil run).

Fans were divided on whether that was the best use of the Man Without Fear and it sounds like Daredevil: Born Again will be keeping things far more serious and in line with his previous solo series.

"Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects," showrunner Dario Scardapane tells SFX. "I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans. I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]."

"We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into," he continued. "His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

That's not overly surprising as it would be a little jarring for She-Hulk to show up or even for their time together to be referenced. There's no reason Daredevil can't still be part of the wider MCU but when he's in Hell's Kitchen, it seems that will be where the spotlight remains.

What's going to be really interesting is whether Daredevil and The Kingpin are depowered after receiving obvious upgrades during their previous appearances (Matt withstood She-Hulk's Thunderclap and Wilson Fisk tore a car door off its hinges, for example).

Elsewhere in the interview, Scardapane teased, "They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story. I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on."

If a rumour from last year is to be believed, we may already know who he's talking about.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.