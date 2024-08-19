DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumored To Feature Cameo From This Fan-Favorite HAWKEYE Character - Possible SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again will finally deliver a deep dive into the street-level corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Hawkeye gave us a glimpse into that, of course, but it's in this series that we'll see vigilantes in action.

The Punisher and White Tiger are both confirmed to appear and lead star Charlie Cox commented on the latter character's role during a recent appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago.

"I mean, we don't follow any of the comic books in terms of story," he told fans (via Screen Rant). "We don't follow any of them closely, and there's a number of reasons for that. One, because if you follow a storyline closely, it becomes a foregone conclusion because everyone knows how it ends."

"Those of you who saw the leaked trailer from D23 may have noticed a couple of interesting characters come up - I didn't say it, you said it. The trailer's now been taken down, so I'm not going to say anything."

"I remember getting those scripts, and the character that I'm thinking about in particular right now, I remember when I read that [story] before I started doing Daredevil in 2014," Cox added, referring to White Tiger. "I always thought that was a really cool storyline and such an interesting character; such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. That was really fun, and I'm really excited about that."

He added, "And there are a couple of other nice little cameos that come up."

Well, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, one of those cameos will be Hawkeye star Tony Dalton as the returning Jack Duquesne. While it's unclear whether he'll have finally become Swordmaster by the time we next see him, Jack did have links to organised crime and, thanks to Eleanor Bishop, The Kingpin.

Perhaps he'll be one of the people Matt Murdock represents in court? After all, he's bound to have been caught up in the mess made by Eleanor and, seeing as she can name Wilson Fisk as the mastermind behind her criminal enterprises, it makes sense that the Man Without Fear would take an interest in them (while further tying this story to the wider MCU).

We'll have to wait and see but fingers crossed for more cameos which further cement Daredevil's place as a major player in this shared world.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.