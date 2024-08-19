DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumored To Feature Cameo From This Fan-Favorite HAWKEYE Character - Possible SPOILERS

After Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox dropped some hints about "a couple of other nice little cameos" in the Disney+ series, one online scooper may have revealed one with links to 2021's Hawkeye...

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again will finally deliver a deep dive into the street-level corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Hawkeye gave us a glimpse into that, of course, but it's in this series that we'll see vigilantes in action. 

The Punisher and White Tiger are both confirmed to appear and lead star Charlie Cox commented on the latter character's role during a recent appearance at FAN EXPO Chicago. 

"I mean, we don't follow any of the comic books in terms of story," he told fans (via Screen Rant). "We don't follow any of them closely, and there's a number of reasons for that. One, because if you follow a storyline closely, it becomes a foregone conclusion because everyone knows how it ends."

"Those of you who saw the leaked trailer from D23 may have noticed a couple of interesting characters come up - I didn't say it, you said it. The trailer's now been taken down, so I'm not going to say anything."

"I remember getting those scripts, and the character that I'm thinking about in particular right now, I remember when I read that [story] before I started doing Daredevil in 2014," Cox added, referring to White Tiger. "I always thought that was a really cool storyline and such an interesting character; such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. That was really fun, and I'm really excited about that."

He added, "And there are a couple of other nice little cameos that come up."

Well, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, one of those cameos will be Hawkeye star Tony Dalton as the returning Jack Duquesne. While it's unclear whether he'll have finally become Swordmaster by the time we next see him, Jack did have links to organised crime and, thanks to Eleanor Bishop, The Kingpin.

Perhaps he'll be one of the people Matt Murdock represents in court? After all, he's bound to have been caught up in the mess made by Eleanor and, seeing as she can name Wilson Fisk as the mastermind behind her criminal enterprises, it makes sense that the Man Without Fear would take an interest in them (while further tying this story to the wider MCU).

We'll have to wait and see but fingers crossed for more cameos which further cement Daredevil's place as a major player in this shared world.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner. 

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/19/2024, 2:15 PM
We need Pizza Dog

User Comment Image

Tony Dalton was delightful in his role. That man is oozing charisma
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/19/2024, 2:19 PM
Just bring Tony Dalton
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/19/2024, 2:19 PM
Between Kamala’s dad and sword master, I’m loving how this series is connecting MCU New York in a very real way.

And good. Keep LA-based she hulk far far away from this
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/19/2024, 2:20 PM
"Fan-Favorite" character
User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/19/2024, 2:25 PM
"Fan favourite"

He was the biggest wasted oppurtunity, hot take, of phase 4 tv division wise. Waste of a great actor, and a stupid red herring joke. Legit all he had was Tony Daltons amazing acting, which again WAS WASTED

I would go as far to say its one of phase 4s biggest fumbles. Top ten anyway.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/19/2024, 2:25 PM
I'm down for Swordsmaster making a return. I hope he gets a costume. He seems like the kinda guy that would be inspired by Kate and Clint's exploits and finally suit up
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 2:33 PM
@comicfan100 - it’s unfortunate he’s not Clint’s mentor like in the main Marvel universe nor do we know much if anything about Clint’s MCU backstory I feel but oh well.

It is what it is.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/19/2024, 2:26 PM
I love the connections. Keep sprinkling them in
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 2:31 PM
That’s cool if true (which I could see being the case)…

Would be nice to not just bring back “Jack” but also Kates mom given that she was forced to work with/for Kingpin for years which Matt could use to his advantage if he’s trying to stop or oust him being mayor.

User Comment Image

Since Swordsman in the comics as been both a villain & hero then you could play into after his experience in helping Kate take down Kingpin that he liked the rush of it so he’s become a thrill seeking vigilante that unfortunately becomes caught in Fisks seeming war on them in this.

Another way is that he’s still not Swordsman (and might never become that) but he gets called as a character witness or something for Eleanor given that they were engaged in Hawkeye until she framed him for murder.

Either way , would be nice to see Tony Dalton back in the role since I enjoyed his aloof yet well meaning version of the character.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/19/2024, 2:35 PM
Matt Murdoch representing Tony Dalton/Jack Duquesne? Somewhere there's a Better Call Saul joke in there because I remember Saul representing him in court and it didn't end well.
grif
grif - 8/19/2024, 2:38 PM
lmfao wait till people see all of the mcu characters they dont want to see in this show



99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/19/2024, 2:52 PM
So Eiza González gets harassed online, because of a (completely false) rumor about her replacing Elodie Yung as Elektra. But at no point, has Charlie Cox even been asked about Elektra recently? That's weird to me.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/19/2024, 3:11 PM
They had Lalo and did [frick] all with him. Absolutely [frick] all. 🤦🏿‍♂️
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/19/2024, 3:11 PM
Hey, if MTTSH says it, then I am all in. I'd bet my house on it. My car. My retirement fund. Everything.

