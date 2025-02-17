SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Addresses Her MCU Future: "I Have A Lot Of Serious Bones In My Body..."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drew a mixed, albeit mostly positive, response from fans in 2022. However, by attempting to subvert expectations, the series disappointed many; a fresh spin on the Intelligencia was welcomed, but for it to not lead to, well, The Leader, was a baffling decision.

The finale's unique approach to storytelling - including a visit to Marvel Studios HQ - divided opinions but it would be wrong to say there wasn't plenty to love (even if there are those who still complain about She-Hulk twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion).

Among the show's highlights was Daredevil's memorable cameo. Charlie Cox suited up in the Man Without Fear's original comic book costume for a clash and team-up with She-Hulk that also saw Leap-Frog enter the fray.

Matt spent the night with Jennifer Walters and randomly showed up in the finale as part of several peculiar fourth wall breaks allowing She-Hulk to rewrite her story's ending.

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has already confirmed that the revival likely won't reference the vigilante's cameo role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Despite that, when Screen Rant spoke to Tatiana Maslany for The Monkey, they wondered whether she'd like to reunite with Daredevil in Born Again.

"Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with," she said of Charlie Cox. "And I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character, which is actually very funny, then. To see him collide with this sort of goofier world."

When it was put to Maslany that she could put a serious spin on She-Hulk, the actor responded, "I agree. I have a serious, well, I have a lot of serious bones in my body."

She-Hulk getting serious would be welcomed. Still, while don't know when or where we'll see the hero again, Avengers: Doomsday seems likely.

The Russo Brothers are bound to deliver a less comedic take on the character, with the fourth wall breaks likely confined to her solo series rather than a gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to battle Doctor Doom.

"Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects," Scardapane said last month. "I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans. I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]."

"We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into," he continued. "His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on March 4.