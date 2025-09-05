SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany On Potential MCU Return And Which Character She'd Like To Team-Up With

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany On Potential MCU Return And Which Character She'd Like To Team-Up With

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has weighed-in on her potential MCU return, and while she's not ready to spill any details, she does reveal which character she hopes to team-up with...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2025 08:09 AM EST
We haven't seen or heard from Jennifer Walters since the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but rumors persist that Marvel Studios does have plans in place for the character. A second season of the Disney+ series seems unlikely at this stage, but an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars is a definite possibility.

Tatiana Maslany was asked about her potential MCU return while chatting to ComicBook.com about her next horror project with The Monkey director Osgood Perkins, Keeper.

“I’m curious too," she replied. "I just wish I had anything to say about it. I just really don’t."

Whether Maslany is simply staying tight-lipped here or genuinely hasn't been contacted about reprising the role is not clear, but if and when she does make her return to the MCU, she knows which character she would most like to team-up with.

"Baby Groot! With the height discrepancy? Just milk that visual joke for as long it lasts."

Unfortunately, Baby Groot is now all grown-up - but that doesn't mean we couldn't run into a younger version out there in the Multiverse at some point.

She-Hulk received overall positive reviews and was reportedly one of the streamer's more popular Marvel shows with general audiences, but it's fair to say that it wasn't every MCU fan's cup of tea. Though some were fully on board with the show's brand of humor, others found it way too silly, and many felt the season finale, in particular, left a lot to be desired.

Even head writer Jessica Gao admitted that the creative team struggled to come up with an appropriate ending during a 2022 interview.

"We really, really struggled with the finale. We started off doing a lot of versions of the finale that were much more just like straight and very, very Marvel movie, you know, and it just never felt right for us to just end in a big set piece fight, and take out the bad guy, and it just always felt like, ‘Oh, it’s a different show now.’"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW Star Tatiana Maslany Reflects On Vitriolic Fan Response To Her MCU Debut
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/5/2025, 8:28 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/5/2025, 8:42 AM
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 9/5/2025, 8:29 AM
She-Hulk was [frick]ing great. Nothing is perfect. But it was one of the most enjoyable and entertaining MCU Disney+ series I've watched. Can't wait to see her more in the MCU.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/5/2025, 8:31 AM
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/5/2025, 8:31 AM
@kaijunexus - I thought it was very enjoyable. Not sure what people were expecting from a comedy series about a giant green chick who breaks the fourth wall.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 8:45 AM
@MarkCassidy - We were expecting it to be actually funny and well written
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/5/2025, 8:47 AM
I thought the ending was a cop out, and a really shitty writing decision, but the series up to that I thought was pretty fun, at the time it was a nice change of pace to have something more light and comedy focused, but yeah that ending just soured me on the whole thing.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/5/2025, 8:57 AM
@WalletsClosed - I thought it was funny and (mostly) well-written.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/5/2025, 8:36 AM
Yeah, show was ok but Finale was poo poo even though I did find the KEVIN thing funny.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 8:44 AM
Do it and see what happens

DOA

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Laridian
Laridian - 9/5/2025, 8:45 AM
I loved 'SHE-HULK' so much. Were the special FX perfect? No, but the day I complain about special FX is the day I burn my 'special edition' copy of 'CLASH OF THE TITANS' from 1981. (so never)
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 9/5/2025, 8:50 AM
No thanks.

She-Hulk was probably the worst thing the MCU has come up with (next to The Marvels and Secret Invasion).
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 9/5/2025, 8:55 AM
I was totally open to She-Hulk but it just didn't land. Comedy? No, it wasn't funny. Action series? No, there wasn't any. Drama? No, there wasn't any jeopardy and the dialogue wasn't sharp enough. In fairness, I never read the comic so it might be on point but can anyone tell me what it's supposed to be?
Radders
Radders - 9/5/2025, 9:03 AM
@FallenThomas - People will tell you it was exactly like the John Byrne run but its not, the only similarity is the 4th wall breaking.
The Byrne run was all of the things these show wasn't :) The character was barely even like she is in the comics, there she's confident, intelligent, strong and heroic
gambgel
gambgel - 9/5/2025, 9:02 AM
I really need the Avengers team to have all the latest new female characters, and all members together. Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, SheHulk, Antman, BlackPanther, ShangChi, Hulk, Wasp, and co.

feels almost like a decade since the last time we saw an actual Avengers team all together sharing scenes.

so really really hope to see SheHulk (who I loved, the character, and Tatiana is awesome) in Doomsday and Secret Wars.
Radders
Radders - 9/5/2025, 9:05 AM
I thought the show was terrible but have no problem with She-Hulk appearing again, as long as the "writers" of that abomination steer well clear and they make her She-Hulk.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/5/2025, 9:06 AM
It shocked us all that the Sex and the City / Ally McBeal demo didn’t flock to the MCU and that most MCU fans weren’t interested in a Sex and the City / Ally McBeal show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2025, 9:06 AM
Even though She Hulk was just decent at best imo and certainly not one of my favorites , I do hope we see Tatiana as Jen again because I enjoyed her performance and version of the character!!.

Also if Evans is indeed back as Steve in Doomsday and she’s just playing coy about her involvement in that then I hope she meets him just for this again…

Anyway I do find it funny how possibly the most “comic accurate” project the MCU has done tends to be one of their most divisive lol.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/5/2025, 9:12 AM
Pretty sure Groot has already been milked dry

