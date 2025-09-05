SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany On Potential MCU Return and Which Character She'd Like to Team-Up With

We haven't seen or heard from Jennifer Walters since the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but rumors persist that Marvel Studios does have plans in place for the character. A second season of the Disney+ series seems unlikely at this stage, but an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars is a definite possibility.

Tatiana Maslany was asked about her potential MCU return while chatting to ComicBook.com about her next horror project with The Monkey director Osgood Perkins, Keeper.

“I’m curious too," she replied. "I just wish I had anything to say about it. I just really don’t."

Whether Maslany is simply staying tight-lipped here or genuinely hasn't been contacted about reprising the role is not clear, but if and when she does make her return to the MCU, she knows which character she would most like to team-up with.

"Baby Groot! With the height discrepancy? Just milk that visual joke for as long it lasts."

Unfortunately, Baby Groot is now all grown-up - but that doesn't mean we couldn't run into a younger version out there in the Multiverse at some point.

She-Hulk received overall positive reviews and was reportedly one of the streamer's more popular Marvel shows with general audiences, but it's fair to say that it wasn't every MCU fan's cup of tea. Though some were fully on board with the show's brand of humor, others found it way too silly, and many felt the season finale, in particular, left a lot to be desired.

Even head writer Jessica Gao admitted that the creative team struggled to come up with an appropriate ending during a 2022 interview.

"We really, really struggled with the finale. We started off doing a lot of versions of the finale that were much more just like straight and very, very Marvel movie, you know, and it just never felt right for us to just end in a big set piece fight, and take out the bad guy, and it just always felt like, ‘Oh, it’s a different show now.’"

