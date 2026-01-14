SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany (Jokingly?) Says She Turned Down A Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany (Jokingly?) Says She Turned Down A Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has responded to reports she won't appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but is she telling the truth or just feeding the trolls?

By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2026 11:01 AM EST
A couple of years ago, some pretty bizarre rumours swirled about Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk being cut from Deadpool & Wolverine. Talk of her supposed "firing" was clearly bogus, but certain YouTube accounts jumped on the "story" and shared it as fact. 

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star has already poked fun at those bogus reports. Recently, Maslany has been making headlines amid speculation she's been dropped from the next Avengers movies. That followed the actress encouraging her Instagram followers to boycott Disney after Jimmy Kimmel's suspension and her writing that the studio is "complicit in Israel's genocide against Palestinians."

Actors are allowed to have personal opinions, and there's nothing to suggest Disney and Marvel Studios wouldn't still be happy to work with Maslany on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether she feels the same isn't clear.

Appearing on the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast, Maslany once again mocked her detractors. "I feel an article coming. It's out there. I already got dragged," she said of her supposed Deadpool & Wolverine ousting. "He didn't like the two scenes that I did, so he fired me, and then I got litigious. I took Disney to court and Ryan Reynolds."

When the host put it to her that she'll return for Avengers: Doomsday, Maslany seemingly kept the joke going (though some fans are convinced she was being at least somewhat serious). 

"Nope. Disney has approached me to play She-Hulk again. Guys, I said no. Because I just did. This is the facts," the actress stated. "They're out there. You can read the articles about it. I was really mad at them for kicking me out of the movie. I was just mad. I'm woke. It's woke feminist stuff. I was like, 'How dare you cast a woman in this role? That's disgusting.'" 

Maslany added, "They really wanted me to be in Doomsday, Avengers-style, or whatever. I turned them down. I'm confirming it here."

There's a very good chance Maslany is only saying all this to wind up certain sections of the MCU fandom. Still, given everything we've heard about her time as She-Hulk coming to an end, it's hard not to wonder whether there's at least a nugget of truth to this. 

We'll have to wait and see. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has 80% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but received largely negative verdicts from fans (it sits at 32% on the Popcornmeter). How much of that was a result of review-bombing—similar to what happened to Captain Marvel—is still hotly debated.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

