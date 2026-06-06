Masters Of The Universe: Original He-Man Actor Dolph Lundgren Shares A First Look At His Character - Spoilers

Dolph Lungren has taken to Instagram to share a first behind-the-scenes look at his cameo in Masters of the Universe.

Speculation that Lundgren, who played Eternia's muscle-bound protector in the much-maligned 1987 movie, might be set to appear in the reboot first began when the actor shared some social media posts mentioning a "secret" project he was working on in London early on during production, and the '80s action star pretty much confirmed his involvement earlier this year.

"Maybe, yeah, you will have to check it out when it comes out," he said with a smile when quizzed in an interview.

There was a lot of speculation that Lungren might play King D'Vann Grayskull, who was an ancestor of He-Man, but it turns out he actually appeared as a seemingly random guy working out in Adam's (Nicholas Galitzine) gym.

When the future Hero of Grayskull asks him for advice, the "Macho Man" initially admonishes him before offering some sage wisdom about standing up for yourself when the time comes.

Lundgren's character then leaves, wishing Adam a "good journey," which is how the Eternians from the original movie parted ways. It's a nice passing of the torch moment, and there's a theory that the Rocky IV actor is actually playing an older "variant" of He-Man from the 1987 film.

Lungren recently shared his thoughts on the new MOTU movie and how he feels a character like Prince Adam differs from the heroes we see in Marvel and DC movies.

"If you think a new He-Man movie makes you feel old, I feel old! I was in it! They've been trying to remake the picture for at least 15 years, and I'm glad they're doing it. There's a great cast, a great crew. It's a big budget picture with MGM/Amazon. I think they're doing a great job."

"Prince Adam has a bit more romanticism to the character than other superheroes. Marvel and DC are a little harder-edged," Lundgren added. "There's something magical and childlike about it. And even though they're kind of making an adult picture, there's something soft and positive about that character."

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theatres on June 5.