House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer And Premiere Date Revealed As War Continues And Revenge Is Plotted

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, HBO has announced that House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, June 21, at 9 pm ET/PT. Also available to stream on HBO Max, the eight-episode season will air new instalments weekly, leading up to the season finale on August 9.

With that news comes an action-packed, fiery trailer that sees Westeros' civil war continue. The role each of the show's main players will have in Season 3 also becomes clearer, as does the threat James Norton's Ormund Hightower poses to the quest for Targaryen dominance.

House of the Dragon's penultimate season looks undeniably epic, and it will seemingly more than make up for what many fans felt was an underwhelming Season 2 (not helping matters was the Battle of the Gullet being left out due to 2023's Hollywood strikes).

Expectations are high, anyway, and after a two-year wait—which was filled by A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms—Game of Thrones fans are eager to return to these characters and the big moments they know are on the way in this next batch of episodes.

"This is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets," showrunner Ryan Condal previously said. "We're cresting that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame, the midpoint and getting into the late Act 2 and moving onto the start of Act 3."

"Anybody that's read that book knows that the narrative gets bigger and grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition as best it possibly can."

As for the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, he teased, "I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly. I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts."

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO on June 21.