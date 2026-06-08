Batman 1989 Storyboard Reveals Tim Burton's Scrapped Plans For Robin's Debut

Batman 1989 Storyboard Reveals Tim Burton's Scrapped Plans For Robin's Debut

Newly revealed storyboards from 1989's Batman movie confirm that Robin was set to make his big screen return during the Caped Crusader's final battle with Jack Nicholson's now-iconic Joker.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (1989)
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Batman's sidekick, Robin, didn't make his modern big-screen debut until Batman Forever in 1995. Chris O'Donnell played the Boy Wonder and reprised the role in Batman & Robin two years later, but the character hasn't appeared in a movie since. 

DC Studios is now plotting The Brave and the Bold, which, when it was announced at least, was set to revolve around Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as the new Robin.

However, in a different corner of the Multiverse, we'd have met Robin in Tim Burton's Batman, released in 1989. There's been chatter for years about the filmmaker having something planned for the hero, but Heritage Auctions (via The Hollywood Reporter) has shared some storyboards revealing what might have been.

As the trade explains, "Currently up for grabs is a storyboard sequence showing a never-shot scene from Batman that features Robin in a struggle with the Joker, with Batman’s life hanging in the balance."

"The whole sequence was to have been a third-act intro of Robin, but was deemed too much of a shoehorn and thus was cut," the report continues. "Robin's intro was punted to the sequel, where he would have been played by future Scary Movie star Marlon Wayans. But that, too, got nixed."

Yes, the Scary Movie star really was being eyed to play Dick Grayson, a pretty radical bit of casting that Burton had planned for his unmade Batman Returns sequel.

These storyboards below don't feature any specific actor's likeness, and were illustrated by David Russell, who also worked on Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Believe it or not, the auction has only reached $59 as we write this.

Previously, 24 star Kiefer Sutherland said that Burton approached him about playing Robin in Batman. "I’d just finished Stand By Me and Young Guns about the time that Warner Bros were making the first Batman film with Michael Keaton and I got a call which asked me if I would be interested in playing Robin," he said in 2012.

"I was like, 'As in Robin with tights? No!' I didn’t realise they were going to make the coolest movie ever!" the actor continued. "They didn’t have a Robin in the end, but I was only 19, so my agent could have helped me out a bit on that one."

It's always fun to think about what might have been, but it's now down to DC Studios and James Gunn to put a fresh spin on Robin and figure out what the character means to Batman in the present day.

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/8/2026, 9:13 AM
We've known about this since the DVD release back in the early 2000s.

"DC Studios is now plotting The Brave and the Bold..."

Sure they are.
Why
Why - 6/8/2026, 9:27 AM
@TheJok3r - came here to say this, I'm pretty sure Joker ploughs through the circus and kills Robin's family during a climactic chase en route to the tower or something similar.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/8/2026, 9:46 AM
@Why - With Kevin Conroy voicing Batman and Mark Hamill voicing Joker (they might have even got the BTAS Dick in there I can't recall). But I think these storyboards are different.
I don't think I've ever seen the sequence above before. Looks like it takes place during the Cathedral finale, after Dick has joined Batman as Robin.
Why
Why - 6/8/2026, 9:58 AM
@ObserverIO - I might be remembering incorrectly, but I thought it was the circus as part of this sequence, preceding the storyboards in the article. I haven't watched that dvd extra since 2005 though 😂 Robin here is suited up though (unless that was meant to be his circus outfit and this was just an origin cameo rather than him being recruited by Batman). It's a lot to pack in to the third act so I get why it didn't happen.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/8/2026, 9:21 AM
Way better without the Robin.
Also, "Robin" was in The Dark Knight Returns.

I liked the Robins in Titans.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/8/2026, 9:47 AM
@lazlodaytona - Titans finally did live action justice to the Robins. They even got Carrie Kelly, Duke Thomas and Steph Brown in there as on-screen cameos for potential Robins.
Why
Why - 6/8/2026, 9:30 AM
Was Wayans almost in Batman Returns? I remember drawings of the character in the making of book back in the day, and I believe he even gets residuals from the movie even though he wasn't in it. There was even a Robin figure in the Kenner toyline for that movie (although it looks like a typical comic book version rather than any Burton version).
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/8/2026, 9:50 AM
@Why - all of this is correct. I’m not sure about him still getting residuals but he was definitely paid upfront for his role.
Repian
Repian - 6/8/2026, 9:31 AM
Keith Sutherland's Dick Grayson would have been a punk with a red mohawk and a robin tattooed on his body. An orphan with a tragic past, raised on the streets.

He would have been the younger of the two delinquents. His role would have been limited, as Dick would have been imprisoned. Upon his release during Batman Forever, he would have sought out Batman.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2026, 9:49 AM
@Repian - young Kiefer Sutherland as Jason Todd could have worked!!.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/8/2026, 9:57 AM
Marlon may be too focused in starring in shit ass movies but he is a good actor on the right role, maybe a 90’s Marlon reigned in by Burton could have been fine
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2026, 9:57 AM
Interesting , i doubt it would have been as out of the blue as Robin randomly showing up but maybe we see a kid here & there on the streets and Batman maybe even saves him at one point that inspires him thus creating his own costume etc.

Marlon Wayans as Robin in Batman Returns would have been interesting but i heard that was more of a studio decision rather then Burton’s who already wanted to streamline the story more which he got to do so I’m glad he won out there at the end (even if I’m not a big fan of that film personally)

I do know a new character named “Drake Winston” was introduced in the Batman 1989 comics who was modeled after Wayans whose version was gonna be a young mechanic as that universes Robin & then Nightwing which is cool!!.

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Anyway i still like Batman 1989 , I acknowledge and agree that there have been some better films about the character since then but the atmosphere of Burton’s take in regards to Gotham still probably remains my favorite version of the city on screen (second is Reeves).
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/8/2026, 10:06 AM
Imagine the people bitching about Marlon Wayans stealing the hubcaps off the Batmobile... 🤣

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