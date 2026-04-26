House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Coming Tomorrow - New Teaser Tees Up Targaryen Dominance

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Coming Tomorrow - New Teaser Tees Up Targaryen Dominance

With a new trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 coming tomorrow, a brief teaser has been released showcasing the Game of Thrones prequel's lead characters as they prepare for Targaryen dominance.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 26, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, HBO has announced that a new trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 will be released tomorrow. To whet our appetites for this long-awaited sneak peek, we have a brief teaser reminding us of the Game of Thrones prequel's key players.

The preview was first screened last night at CCXP Mexico. It hasn't leaked online (so, temper your expectations for any Avengers: Doomsday leaks later today), and HBO is holding off on an online release.

That's a sensible way to avoid it being lost in the shuffle this weekend, while reactions from fans have seen it hailed as epic and a return to form after an occasionally slow Season 2. That's only helped to further increase excitement. 

Addressing fans at the event in a video message yesterday, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said, "This is a huge season. It’s the biggest we’ve made by any margin and by a wide measure. It is dark. It’s funny. It’s action-packed. It’s emotional. And, of course, it has lots and lots of dragons."

"This season demanded the very best of everybody that collaborated to make it together, and I can’t wait for the world to experience it."

Matt Smith echoed those remarks when he told attendees to expect "a lot of battles" in Season 3. He added, "This season, we’re trying to make it bigger, bolder, bloodier, more brutal, more dangerous — just get back to the nuts and bolts of what we are as a show."

The Battle of the Gullet, widely considered the bloodiest clash in Game of Thrones history, will be a huge part of Season 3. That's long overdue after being cut from the second season when its episode count was reduced from 10 to 8 (a result of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes).

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.
 
New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO this June. Check out this teaser for tomorrow's trailer in the X post below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Game Of Thrones Movie Officially In Development At Warner Bros.; Working Title Revealed
Related:

Game Of Thrones Movie Officially In Development At Warner Bros.; Working Title Revealed
GAME OF THRONES Prequel THE MAD KING Premiere Date And Creative Team Revealed
Recommended For You:

GAME OF THRONES Prequel THE MAD KING Premiere Date And Creative Team Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/26/2026, 1:49 PM
this show went 2 sh1t after s1
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/26/2026, 2:12 PM
I enjoy this series, but always completely forget what happened by the time a new season rolls around. Like GOT's, you need a character map to keep up, lol.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/26/2026, 2:49 PM
GO TEAM GREEN !!
GrandRegent
GrandRegent - 4/26/2026, 3:17 PM
Let us hope this season is better than the last
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/26/2026, 3:26 PM
Took them 3 seasons to get into the actual war of it. Now just give me more of my boy Aemond and his Evil Eye.

User Comment Image
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/26/2026, 7:30 PM
@1stDalek - Battle of the Gullet, the Fall of King's Landing, the Butcher's Ball, and the First Battle of Tumbleton. I hope they deliver and can't wait for season r after this
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/26/2026, 3:32 PM
USA USA USA !!! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!
Kadara
Kadara - 4/26/2026, 5:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - That's what Rome used to say too 🙄
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/26/2026, 7:32 PM
@Kadara -

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 4/26/2026, 4:01 PM
The show is good I really enjoy it but last season really needed a tighter storyline.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder