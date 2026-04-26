House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Coming Tomorrow - New Teaser Tees Up Targaryen Dominance

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, HBO has announced that a new trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 will be released tomorrow. To whet our appetites for this long-awaited sneak peek, we have a brief teaser reminding us of the Game of Thrones prequel's key players.

The preview was first screened last night at CCXP Mexico. It hasn't leaked online (so, temper your expectations for any Avengers: Doomsday leaks later today), and HBO is holding off on an online release.

That's a sensible way to avoid it being lost in the shuffle this weekend, while reactions from fans have seen it hailed as epic and a return to form after an occasionally slow Season 2. That's only helped to further increase excitement.

Addressing fans at the event in a video message yesterday, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal said, "This is a huge season. It’s the biggest we’ve made by any margin and by a wide measure. It is dark. It’s funny. It’s action-packed. It’s emotional. And, of course, it has lots and lots of dragons."

"This season demanded the very best of everybody that collaborated to make it together, and I can’t wait for the world to experience it."

Matt Smith echoed those remarks when he told attendees to expect "a lot of battles" in Season 3. He added, "This season, we’re trying to make it bigger, bolder, bloodier, more brutal, more dangerous — just get back to the nuts and bolts of what we are as a show."

The Battle of the Gullet, widely considered the bloodiest clash in Game of Thrones history, will be a huge part of Season 3. That's long overdue after being cut from the second season when its episode count was reduced from 10 to 8 (a result of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes).

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members for season 3 include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.



New additions include Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on HBO this June. Check out this teaser for tomorrow's trailer in the X post below.