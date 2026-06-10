The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Unseen Photos Of Vanessa Kirby As MCU's Invisible Woman Revealed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Unseen Photos Of Vanessa Kirby As MCU's Invisible Woman Revealed

Newly revealed photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps put the spotlight on Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, both in 1960s-inspired clothing and the Invisible Woman's team uniform.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released last summer, and finally brought Marvel's First Family into the MCU. Most fans and critics agreed that Vanessa Kirby was a highlight as Sue Storm, and there's heaps of excitement to see her return as Invisible Woman in Avengers: Doomsday this December.

While we wait for that, some never-before-seen photos of Kirby as the Fantastic Four matriarch have been revealed. Showing Sue in both her superhero uniform and 1960s-inspired clothing, there can once again be no denying that she looks perfect in this role.

Shots like these are typically used for camera tests and promotional material, and you'll likely recognise at least a few of them from merchandise and posters. Coincidentally, it was images like this that gave us a first look at several characters from Avengers: Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Talking about working with the Oscar-winner in the MCU, Kirby previously said, "Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long."

"And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on 'Avengers,'" she continued. "I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited."

What the future holds in store for Sue and the Fantastic Four franchise beyond the next Avengers movies remains to be seen. The Fantastic Four: First Steps grossed a respectable $521.9 million at the worldwide box office, and received glowing reviews from critics (it's Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 86%).

You can check out these newly revealed photos from The Fantastic Four: First Steps by following the link in the X post below.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The movie is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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EarlChai
EarlChai - 6/10/2026, 6:42 AM
“Unseen photos of the Invisible Woman.” 😂

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2026, 7:10 AM
She looks as great in those pics as she did in the film…

I’m someone who was skeptical about Vanessa being cast as Sue since i had seen her just play colder characters but i was glad to eat crow since not only did she play the toughness & vulnerability of the character well but brought such warmth to the role that it felt like Sue to me so can’t wait to see her in Doomsday & beyond.

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Anyway , i still wish First Steps was a bit longer (like 10 mins or so) just to allow the film to breathe a little more but it was still solid overall imo!!.
Falopa
Falopa - 6/10/2026, 7:15 AM
Linda eeeh
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 6/10/2026, 7:40 AM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Unseen

I stopped reading right there.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/10/2026, 8:12 AM
God awful movie and another flop for Marvel.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/10/2026, 8:26 AM
Costume makes her looks her fat same pose different costume hair style

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