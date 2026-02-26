LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY Is Unleashed In Chilling First Clip From Horror Reimagining

Following a couple of pretty intense trailers, we have the first full clip from Lee Cronin's The Mummy, which looks to be a decidedly darker and more horror-focused take on the classic movie monster than the 2017 Tom Cruise flop and the Indiana Jones-inspired franchise starring Brendan Fraser.

In this sneak peek, we see a pair of archaeologists uncovering the titular Mummy, who jolts awake as a beetle crawls out of her mouth.

This is - or was - actually a young child named Katie who disappeared in the desert eight years prior. The recent trailers suggest that Cronin has taken a more demonic possession approach than most previous adaptations of the original story, which typically feature an ancient Egyptian ruler being resurrected to seek vengeance when their tomb is disturbed.

Cronin admitted that his film isn't really a "Mummy movie" at all during a recent interview.

"[It's] coming from a very different place, and it's not even a reinvention of mummy lore; it's looking into darker places and doing something different with what we think we might already know. It's an insane mashup to suggest, but [this film is] almost one part Poltergeist and one part Seven, but put through my lens and the way that I like to entertain people."

If you want to see firsthand how Cronin likes to entertain people, go check out the thrillingly nasty Evil Dead Rise!

There was talk of disasterous test-screenings for this movie, with one report claiming that producer James Wan even walked out. We have no idea if there's any truth to this, but the teasers seem to have gone over pretty well with horror fans for the most part.

Have a look at the clip below and let us know what you think.

Check out this eerie clip from Lee Cronin's The Mummy, coming to theaters on April 17! #IGNFanFest pic.twitter.com/WR4IhP7cYI — IGN (@IGN) February 25, 2026

"Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN’S THE MUMMY. The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film was written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on April 17.