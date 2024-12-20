THE MUMMY Reboot From EVIL DEAD RISE Director Lee Cronin In Development; Official Logo Revealed

THE MUMMY Reboot From EVIL DEAD RISE Director Lee Cronin In Development; Official Logo Revealed

Following the success of Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin is set to helm a new take on The Mummy for Atomic Monster and Blumhouse...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 20, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Mummy
Source: Via FearHQ

The Mummy is set to rise from its tomb once again, with director Lee Cronin at the helm.

Coming off the success of his thrillingly nasty Evil Dead Rise revival (check out our review here), the Irish filmmaker was announced as director of an untitled horror project with a release date of April 17, 2026 earlier this year. Now, Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Warner Bros. have revealed that it will actually be a new take on the classic Universal Monster.

Cronin will also pen the script.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," said Cronin in a statement.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing the film, with James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville on board as producers. Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

You can check out a first look at the movie's title logo below.

Though plot details are still under wraps (no pun intended), we do know that this project will have nothing to do with Stephen Sommers' 1999 movie starring Brendan Fraser, nor 2017's notorious flop starring Tom Cruise.

There have been reports that another movie set in Sommers' Mummy universe is also in development, however. Previous rumors have claimed that a new reboot or direct sequel to the original might be in the works, but insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that the project is actually going to be a prequel.

We don't have much more to go on for the time being, but Wes Tooke (Midway, The Rescue) is said to be attached to pen the script.

When asked if he might be interested in reprising his most famous role in a 2023 interview, Fraser seemed more than willing to return to battle the forces of darkness.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”

"A team of British archaeologists led by Sir Joseph Whemple (Arthur Byron) discover the mummified remains of the ancient Egyptian prince Imhotep (Boris Karloff), along with the legendary scroll of Thoth. When one of the archaeologists recites the scroll aloud, Imhotep returns to life, but escapes. Several years later, Imhotep has taken on the guise of a wealthy man, as he searches Egypt for his lost love, who he believes has been reincarnated as the lovely Helen Grosvenor (Zita Johann)."

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 4:54 PM
Please please please be good. Make it creepy and fantasy at the same time.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/20/2024, 4:54 PM
Great to hear! Now I want a Phantom of the Opera & Creature from the Black Lagoon.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 12/20/2024, 4:57 PM
I'd love to have a NEW Mummy movie set in the early 1930s, in black and white
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 5:05 PM
Make Dark Universe pls =(
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/20/2024, 5:06 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 5:11 PM
User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 12/20/2024, 5:15 PM
@harryba11zack -

This show, and the animated Ripley's Believe it or Not, are two shows that had no right being as fun as they were. The nostalgia in that picture for me puts a smile on my face lol
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/20/2024, 5:22 PM
@harryba11zack - Underrated cartoon
dracula
dracula - 12/20/2024, 5:23 PM
Please be a horror movie

Not an indiana jones rip off or Tom Cruise type of movie
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/20/2024, 5:24 PM
Yeah, okay, sure

View Recorder