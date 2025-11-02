THE MUMMY Reboot Reportedly Gets A New Title; First Synopsis Reveals Surprising Plot Details

The Mummy is set to rise from its tomb once again, with director Lee Cronin taking the helm of a new movie from Universal and Blumhouse/Atomic Monster. The Evil Dead Rise filmmaker recently announced that principal photography is "all wrapped up," and we now have word that the movie has been given a new title.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the reboot has been retitled The Resurrected, and he's also shared a logline with some very interesting plot details.

"After his missing daughter mysteriously returns eight years later, a father discovers she carries the spirit of an ancient Egyptian mummy, and as the evil spreads to his other child, he must perform a deadly ritual to save them, even if it means becoming the monster himself."

This definitely doesn't sound like a typical Mummy movie, and this synopsis suggests that the story will include demonic possession elements.

The Mummy The Resurrected is set to star Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Veronica Falcón, May Calamawy, and May Elghety. No details on any of the characters they'll play have been disclosed.

Coming off the success of his thrillingly nasty Evil Dead Rise revival (check out our review here), Cronin was announced as director of an untitled horror project with a release date of April 17, 2026. Blumhouse olater revealed that it will actually be a new take on the classic Universal Monster.

Cronin also penned the script.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," said Cronin in a statement when production commenced.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing the film, with James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville on board as producers. Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Macdara Kelleher are executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

There have been reports that another movie set in Stephen Sommers' Mummy universe is also in development, but nothing official has been announced.

When asked if he might be interested in reprising his most famous role in a 2023 interview, star Brendan Fraser seemed more than willing to return to battle the forces of darkness.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”