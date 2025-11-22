THE MUMMY Star Brendan Fraser Confirms Return For New Movie: "I've Been Waiting 20 Years For This"

"It's time to give the fans what they want." Brendan Fraser has now confirmed a recent report that he is set to return as Rick O'Connell for another Mummy movie.

By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Despite getting mixed reviews at the time, Stephen Sommers' The Mummy (1999) proved to be a decent hit when it was released, and has remained a firm fan-favorite over the years.

Two direct sequels and a Scorpion King spin-off starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson weren't nearly as successful, and Universal's more recent reboot starring Tom Cruise bombed to such a degree that it closed the tomb on the studio's plans for a Dark Universe franchise after a single movie.

“It is hard to make that movie,” Fraser said of the failed reboot back in 2022. “The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in the new one, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.”

Rumors have persisted that another Mummy movie is in development, and we recently got word that Universal Pictures was moving forward with a direct sequel, with stars original Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in talks to return for a fourth instalment from Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Scream, Abigail).

Now, Fraser has confirmed that he will indeed reprise the role of Rick O'Connell.

“The one I wanted to make was never made,” Fraser told The Associated Press (via FearHQ.com). "The third one was a model of … how can I say this to the AP reporter? NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year. So they put two together and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience. I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot. But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.”

There is another Mummy movie on the way from Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin, which recently changed its title to The Resurrected (we now know why).

"The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925. Stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the hunters unwittingly set loose a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror, which is embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead."

Were you a fan of The Mummy? How do you feel about a direct sequel starring Fraser? Drop us a comment down below.

CristianE
CristianE - 11/22/2025, 8:56 AM
The writer was clearly not around (or a baby) when the Mummy was released... It was not just a "decent" hit. It was a smash hit!!! Everyone was talking about the film:the speciak effects, the charisma of Brendan Fraser, the sexiness of Rachel Weisz, etc. It's not a super good movie but it was a lot of fun and definitely more than just a "decent" hit
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/22/2025, 9:02 AM
@CristianE - It performed well at the box office... but it was only the sixth highest-grossing movie of 99.
Colton
Colton - 11/22/2025, 9:04 AM
The first one was brilliant. A nice throw back to action/adventure films like Indy. I watch it every year.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/22/2025, 9:13 AM
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 9:39 AM

The first movie was excellent. Everything since has gotten worse and worse. Not everything needs or deserves endless sequels and spinoffs.
Floke
Floke - 11/22/2025, 10:11 AM
@DocSpock - I for one cannot wait for Hollywood to start use ai to generate stories because there is no way it can be more creativly bankrupt than the slopp they been pushing out this generation.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 10:19 AM
@Floke -

Indeed. Hollywood has no soul. AI has no soul. What is the difference?
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 11/22/2025, 10:23 AM
@DocSpock - Nah I gotta disagree. I actually think the Mummy Returns is underrated and better than the original. The original is awesome let’s not get it twisted but the sequel also has great emotional depth with Evelyn briefly dying & Anck-su-namun neglecting Imhotep at the end. That bit made me feel sympathy for the villain. I never thought in a million years that id feel sorry for Imhotep. The character development is well done. The stakes are genuine because this time it’s not just Imhotep that’s the alpha male we’ve also got the scorpion king to contend with. There’s these little nuances about returns that just hits that sweet spot for me.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheVisionary27 -

I can understand your feelings on all that. I disagree, but I'm glad you liked all that.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/22/2025, 10:01 AM
I refused to watch the 3rd without Weisz.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/22/2025, 10:22 AM
"The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.”
True of the films within the films he was in, but not necessarily of The Mummy IP.
I would love to see what Romero's take would have looked like or a proper terrifying Mummy.

Also, Imhotep WAS scary in his films; they just balanced it with adventure elements and lighthearted characters. The Cruise one just didn't have much BESIDE horror and made a weird shoehorn for an expanded universe that could have been handled better.

