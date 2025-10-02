THE MUMMY: Universal Reportedly Interested In Reviving Classic Franchise With Brendan Fraser

THE MUMMY: Universal Reportedly Interested In Reviving Classic Franchise With Brendan Fraser

Although a new take on The Mummy from Blumhouse and director Lee Cronin is on the way, we're hearing that Universal Pictures is still determined to resurrect the classic franchise starring Brendan Fraser.

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Mummy

A new take on The Mummy from Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin is set to shamble into theaters next year, but it seems Universal Pictures may still be interested in revisiting a more light-hearted take on the classic movie monster.

Despite getting mixed reviews at the time, Stephen Sommers' original 1999 movie proved to be a decent (if unspectacular) hit when it was released, and has remained a firm fan-favorite over the years.

Two direct sequels and a Scorpion King spin-off starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson weren't nearly as successful, and Universal's more recent reboot starring Tom Cruise bombed to such a degree that it closed the tomb on the studio's plans for a Dark Universe franchise after a single movie.

Even so, rumors have persisted that another Mummy movie is in development, and while previous reports have claimed that the project was being set-up as a prequel, Daniel Richtman (via FearHQ.com) believes that the studio is dead set on making a direct sequel with Brendan Fraser back in the lead role of adventurer Rick O'Connell.

Wes Tooke (Midway, The Rescue) was said to be attached to pen the script for the prequel, but we have no idea if that project is still alive.

Cronin recently revealed that he had wrapped principal photography on a new Mummy movie from Blumhouse/Atomic Monster, with Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, Veronica Falcón, May Calamawy, and May Elghety on board in the lead roles.

"This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," said Cronin in a statement when production commenced.

When asked if he might be interested in reprising his most famous role in a 2023 interview, Fraser seemed more than willing to return to battle the forces of darkness.

“I’m not opposed to it, I don’t know an actor who doesn’t want a job. I don’t think I’ve been this famous and unsalaried at the same time in my professional life so sign me up!”

"The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in 1925. Stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the hunters unwittingly set loose a 3,000-year-old legacy of terror, which is embodied in the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest who had been sentenced to an eternity as one of the living dead."

Were you a fan of The Mummy? How would you feel about a direct sequel starring Fraser? Drop us a comment down below.

The Face Of Jacob Elordi's FRANKENSTEIN Revealed On Latest Poster - New Trailer Arrives TOMORROW!
Related:

The Face Of Jacob Elordi's FRANKENSTEIN Revealed On Latest Poster - New Trailer Arrives TOMORROW!
THE MUMMY Reboot From EVIL DEAD RISE Director Lee Cronin In Development; Official Logo Revealed
Recommended For You:

THE MUMMY Reboot From EVIL DEAD RISE Director Lee Cronin In Development; Official Logo Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder