Thor Director Talks Daniel Craig Casting Rumors, Why He Didn't Return For A Sequel, And Logan-Inspired Thor 5

Thor Director Talks Daniel Craig Casting Rumors, Why He Didn't Return For A Sequel, And Logan-Inspired Thor 5

Thor director Kenneth Branagh has addressed rumours he wanted Daniel Craig to play the God of Thunder, and reveals his pitch for a possible Thor 5 that features a Logan-inspired story.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thor
Source: Business Insider

Released in May 2011, Thor was the first Marvel Studios movie that didn't revolve around Iron Man. It was considered a huge risk at the time, especially with relative unknowns Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston playing the God of Thunder and his villainous brother, Loki.

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was no stranger to Shakespearean fare, but had little in the way of blockbuster experience. Despite that, the movie received positive reviews from critics and, most importantly, wowed fans. 

At the box office, Thor grossed $449.3 million, which, adjusted for inflation, is $650 million by today's standards. Despite that, Branagh didn't return for the sequel, handing the reins to Alan Taylor, who delivered a disappointing follow-up with 2013's Thor: The Dark World

Talking to Business Insider, Branagh was asked why he didn't return to the MCU for another Thor movie. "I definitely was ready for another, for sure, but not right then," he explained. "Marvel shoots are intense. Marvel postproduction is more intense — wildly exciting but super intense. I definitely needed to smell the roses. Kevin Feige was very understanding, and so was the cast. I needed a break."

"They were disappointed; they understood, but they were disappointed," Branagh continued. "They wanted to go straight away with a sequel, and why shouldn't they? And I said to Kevin at that time, 'I don't have it in me.'"

Praising the Thor sequels as "amazing films," Branagh said he watched them "with a mix of tremendous pride and amazement at the many ways such stories can."

However, he's now open to returning, despite being unsure whether his vision for the God of Thunder would fit into Marvel Studios' current plans.

"Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character. I'd always wanted to do more and indeed had a couple of ideas, more in the territory of James Mangold's brilliant 'Logan,'" he teased. "I would love to see Chris Hemsworth and the others have their own individual final story that takes Thor into a glorious twilight."

"All I know is there's something beautiful to be had out of arriving at a conclusion for that arc of those stories with those characters and those actors."

There were lots of casting rumours surrounding Thor, including the possibility that WWE Superstar Triple H might play the Asgardian. A far more plausible report suggested that James Bond star Daniel Craig might be in the running to portray the Thunder God. Now, that's been debunked by Branagh.

"Not to my knowledge. I think we can officially debunk that. He's an extraordinary actor, but at least under my watch, I didn't see that happening. To be honest, we needed someone who wasn't bringing previous baggage, even if the baggage was brilliance and familiar roles. It felt as though we needed someone with a clean slate who was bringing a physical heft and an innocence."

"I remember when we cast Chris and Tom; it was a Saturday morning at Raleigh Studios in Manhattan Beach. Kevin Feige walked around the central table in this little room that he and I were in. He must have gone around it 10,000 steps, muttering sometimes to me, and sometimes as if I wasn't there; he was sort of hallucinating, saying, 'This is the most important decision we will ever make.'"

"It was clear it had taken a long time to get to this moment, and now we really needed to be certain. It was like talking someone off the ledge. My job that morning was just to say, 'No, it's Chris, and it's Tom,'" Branagh concluded. 

The full interview is well worth reading, as the Thor director talks more about making the movie, Stan Lee's cameo, the unique experience of working with Anthony Hopkins, and how he pitched the project to Marvel Studios. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/29/2026, 12:57 PM
To me, the first Thor was an excellent start and an excellent film. A fantastic “fish out of water” story with gr art performances and an amazing soundtrack (brilliant score, and I’m not sure why they ended up ditching in in future films).
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 4/29/2026, 1:06 PM
@Bucky74 - The film's scope is what let it down. Little time is spent on exploring the history of Asgardians and humans together, all the characters sans Loki didn't have character development, and most of the film takes place in a small city. And ten more minutes is needed.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/29/2026, 1:09 PM
@MGSSnake1988 - I see your points but I think they did I a great job establishing that history quickly in the beginning and Thor’s heroes journey was textbook, and really worked. The entire cast did a brilliant job
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 4/29/2026, 1:17 PM
@Bucky74 - Agreed on that. Even if the film had limited time, Thor's arc still worked.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/29/2026, 12:58 PM
These characters aren't ready for their swansong they have 60 years of material to pull from
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/29/2026, 1:00 PM
Old Man Thor sounds kinda interesting. Has Marvel ever done a story like that?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 4/29/2026, 1:24 PM
@InfinitePunches -
I was gonna say Logan comes close, but that was Fox and not Marvel/Disney.

But yeah, that comes close.

Though in Thor's case it would be less,.... "Old Man Thor",... and more,...."AllFather Rune God Thor"
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/29/2026, 1:28 PM
@spr0cks - I mean like comics. Are there any future Thor stories?
Dahulk2001
Dahulk2001 - 4/29/2026, 1:01 PM
1st is still the best.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 4/29/2026, 1:13 PM
Excluding Thor's Dr. Donald Blake alter-ego led to most of his films not knowing what Thor should be.

All it takes is a road trip from Ragnarok to the opening of Endgame in fixing him, only for the latter and Love and Thunder to destroy his character once again. The depression angle is handled well, but he never came back after that.

With Doomsday, the only thing that's not explored yet is him leading the next wave of the Avengers alongside Cap.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/29/2026, 1:17 PM
I like Thor's portrayal in the first film the most. He was mostly serious, but still could be funny without being goofy.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/29/2026, 1:26 PM
There's something so 80s retro about a film series that gets worse with every installment.

Thor 5: Beta Ray Bill and the Planet of the Screaming Goats is going to rival Catwoman for worst CBM of all time.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 4/29/2026, 1:26 PM
Unlike others here, I'll say that for myself, Ragnarok remains my favorite Thor movie, but the first Thor is a close second.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2026, 1:29 PM
Branagh could do justice to the God Butcher storyline
...oops Gorr was whacked
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 1:31 PM
Great to hear from Branagh again in regards to Thor…

Certainly understandable if he didn’t feel up to immediately jumping into a sequel but it would have been interesting to see his take on the Thor sequel since TDW was so mediocre imo.

The first Thor has its issues but I do like it overall , primarily because I think the actors elevate the material which I do feel is due to Branagh’s direction , especially Chris Hemsworth who really sells Thor’s arc which I felt from a writing standpoint was a bit rushed so casting him & Tom Hiddleston truly remains a master stroke to this day!!.

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rychlec
rychlec - 4/29/2026, 1:36 PM
I like it. Bring Branagh back. The grandeur of Asgard and the strength and regal presence of Odin were perfectly represented. It's quite unfortunate that those were replaced with anus jokes and weapons having complexes.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/29/2026, 1:41 PM
He did an amazing job but wasn’t held back by a Disney check lists so could cast whoever suited the role rather than filled the check list. I’d certainly like to see him back in charge to bring Thor back on track. Maybe in the opening titles we could have Deadpool killing off that idiot director Taika Waititi, that would be a humorous moment I could tolerate.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 4/29/2026, 1:44 PM
I love the first thor up until he gets cast down to earth. That's the most accurate depiction weve gotten
jlabatman
jlabatman - 4/29/2026, 2:08 PM
First Thor was awesome, followed closely by Ragnarok! The Second one sucked ass!
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/29/2026, 2:20 PM
I really like that first Thor movie, always loved how he tackled the Asgard scenes in a very theatrical manner, almost like he was doing Shakespeare, contrasting with the mundane and muted parts in Midgard.
I think Thor could have a Logan-type film at this point. A film that's more meditative and deals with his long legacy, but instead of a death ending have him finally take the throne of Asgard. So you're basically redoing the ending of Ragnarok, but this time sticking with it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 2:28 PM
@1stDalek - a King Thor-esque film in the vein of Logan could be fun!!.

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1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/29/2026, 3:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I see the vision and I like it! Old Man Branagh could bring an interesting sensibility to it too at his age.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 4/29/2026, 2:20 PM
The first Thor was pretty good. A decent intro of Thor into the MCU. To me Ragnarok was peak Thor. It had a good balance of badassery, fun and a good storyline. After that…. Womp womp. Thor 2 could have been good but it was kind of forgettable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2026, 2:37 PM
@LibraMattered - Ragnarok is definitely the peak for me too as of now.

I like L & T more then others (unpopular opinion I know) aswell as the first Thor

TDW I still don’t care much for

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