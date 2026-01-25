THOR: RAGNAROK Director Taika Waititi Explains Why His Comedic Take On Thor "Was For The Greater Good"

2011's Thor served as a solid introduction for the MCU's God of Thunder. The movie was only a moderate critical and commercial success, so Marvel Studios turned to Game of Thrones helmer Alan Taylor to put a more fantasy-based spin on the hero in Thor: The Dark World two years later.

The sequel received a tepid response, and the studio took a big swing when it later turned to Taika Waititi to put a comedic spin on the Asgardian. Thor: Ragnarok was a hit in 2017, and after the Russo Brothers made Thor a little more serious in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder went back to comedy in a big way in 2022.

Unfortunately, the movie proved too silly, and even Chris Hemsworth has said that it over-indulged and ultimately failed to do right by the Odinson.

An Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has made it clear that the Russos intend to put a new spin on Thor, and Waititi—who isn't expected to return for Thor 5—is excited to see what they come up with now the baton has been returned to them.

"Thor was around before me," he noted. "The stuff that Chris and I did and how we shaped him into that new version...that was for the greater good of the franchise as a whole. I can’t wait to see these 'Avengers’ movies"

"I was just watching 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' two weeks ago," Waititi continued. "They’re so good. I’m good friends with the Russos and will love to see what they’re doing."

The filmmaker isn't wrong. Thor did need a refresh, and Thor: Ragnarok was a huge win when it was released just shy of a decade ago (some fans weren't convinced, but as noted, it was a hit). Unfortunately, very little about Thor: Love and Thunder worked.

One possibility for Waititi's future is a trip back to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for his own Star Wars movie. He previously helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, and Lucasfilm has his and Krysty Wilson-Cairns' script in its possession.

"I’m just trying to go back and harness a little bit more of the fun from the original films, which is what I remember [from] them," he said of his intentions for the franchise, should the project become a reality. "The stakes are very high, and there’s serious things going on, but there’s also a lot of fun to be had in those films. That’s what I was trying to bring back."

"I was trying to work in a world that was a little bit separate to that because they’ve got so many things going on within that space," Waititi added. "For me to do something there, it would need to be a little different and a little bit more its own thing."

It's no longer Kathleen Kennedy's decision whether this Star Wars movie happens, as Dave Filoni is now calling the shots over at Lucasfilm.

You can hear more from Waititi in the player below.