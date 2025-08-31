Chris Hemsworth Opens Up On Whether AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Sets The Stage For Rumored THOR 5 Movie

Chris Hemsworth was the first actor we saw added to the Avengers: Doomsday cast earlier this year. What we don't know is exactly what the God of Thunder will bring to the table in the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder ended with the Asgardian now accompanied on his adventures by a powerful young adoptive daughter, "Love." His brother, Loki, meanwhile, sits at the heart of the Multiverse, and their reunion promises to be a huge part of the story being told by the Russo Brothers.

Deadpool & Wolverine also seemed to confirm that the Asgardian will find a new ally in the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson.

It's previously been reported that Marvel Studios is planning a fifth Thor movie, but Hemsworth chose his words carefully when the BBC asked him whether Avengers: Doomsday sets the stage for another solo outing.

"I don't know. We'll see where [Avengers: Doomsday] goes," the actor said. "We're sort of unpacking all of that as we speak and figuring out where each of these characters goes."

Addressing what it's been like working on the upcoming ensemble, Hemsworth told Etalk, "When we parted ways on the last film, we didn't know if we were going to be doing this again, and here we are. Some of the old crew, like myself, and then a lot of the new folks are coming in."

If the rumour mill is to be believed, filmmaker Taika Waititi won't be back for the next Thor movie. Marvel Studios will likely be looking to take the hero in a new direction heading into the next Saga, similar to how the Russo Brothers had him join the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Alas, Gunn didn't want Thor on the team, and the hero shed his new Viking look and his fellow heroes in the opening moments of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Talking at last July's San Diego Comic-Con, Hemsworth similarly addressed Thor's MCU future when he said, "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

In a separate interview, he weighed in on the oods of Thor 5 becoming a reality. "Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet. I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it."

One thing we can be sure of is that we likely won't be getting the same comedic, goofy Thor who took centre stage in Thor: Love and Thunder. Reflecting on that movie, Hemsworth has said, "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.