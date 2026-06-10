Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Charlize Theron Rumored To Be Up For Role In Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Sequel

Even though it didn't perform particularly well at the box office, 2014's Edge of Tomorrow is widely regarded as a sci-fi/action gem that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. The movie did receive a second lease of life on home release, and a sequel was officially announced back in 2016.

We're still waiting.

We have had a number of positive updates from director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, with the latter confirming that the latest draft of the script has been completed in a 2023 interview. Liman even revealed that the title will be "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" in 2018, though things may have changed on that front.

What's the holdup? There are likely several factors, but Cruise has been a very busy man, and Blunt hasn't exactly been short of major roles herself. However, Cruise's recent deal with Warner Bros. means we may finally see some movement on the project.

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Edge of Tomorrow 2 is eyeing Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Apex) for an undisclosed role.

During a recent interview with Variety, Blunt said the delay is all down to timing, but she is still hopeful that the sequel will happen at some point.

"Doug (Liman) and I talk all the time about it. I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point. But it's timing, but it's also been ten years since we made it. There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I'm not saying we're that ancient, but you have to factor in it's been ten years."

It sounds like that script from Matthew Robinson (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Love and Monsters) may have needed a rewrite, which would have obviously set the project back even more.

What do you think of this casting rumor? Are you still hyped for a second EOT movie, or do you think the time has passed? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"The epic action of this sci-fi thriller unfolds in a near-future in which an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, unbeatable by any military unit in the world. Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop—forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again…and again. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to engage the adversaries with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt). And, as Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated encounter gets them one step closer to defeating the enemy."