Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Charlize Theron Rumored To Be Up For Role In Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Sequel

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Charlize Theron Rumored To Be Up For Role In Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Sequel

Though we don't have much to go on, Apex star Charlize Theron is rumoured to be up for a role in the long-awaited sequel to Edge of Tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2026 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Edge of Tomorrow
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Even though it didn't perform particularly well at the box office, 2014's Edge of Tomorrow is widely regarded as a sci-fi/action gem that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. The movie did receive a second lease of life on home release, and a sequel was officially announced back in 2016.

We're still waiting.

We have had a number of positive updates from director Doug Liman and stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, with the latter confirming that the latest draft of the script has been completed in a 2023 interview. Liman even revealed that the title will be "Live Die Repeat and Repeat" in 2018, though things may have changed on that front.

What's the holdup? There are likely several factors, but Cruise has been a very busy man, and Blunt hasn't exactly been short of major roles herself. However, Cruise's recent deal with Warner Bros. means we may finally see some movement on the project.

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Edge of Tomorrow 2 is eyeing Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Apex) for an undisclosed role.

During a recent interview with Variety, Blunt said the delay is all down to timing, but she is still hopeful that the sequel will happen at some point.

"Doug (Liman) and I talk all the time about it. I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point. But it's timing, but it's also been ten years since we made it. There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I'm not saying we're that ancient, but you have to factor in it's been ten years."

It sounds like that script from Matthew Robinson (Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Love and Monsters) may have needed a rewrite, which would have obviously set the project back even more. 

What do you think of this casting rumor? Are you still hyped for a second EOT movie, or do you think the time has passed? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

"The epic action of this sci-fi thriller unfolds in a near-future in which an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, unbeatable by any military unit in the world. Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop—forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again…and again. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to engage the adversaries with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt). And, as Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated encounter gets them one step closer to defeating the enemy."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/10/2026, 9:48 PM
Really enjoyed the first one.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2026, 9:49 PM
That movie was great through and through. I can't wait for the sequel if it gets made.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/10/2026, 9:54 PM

The first one was pretty good but not deserving of a sequel. Some people wildly overrate it. And it pretty much was a flop for a Tom Cruise movie.
Repian
Repian - 6/10/2026, 10:08 PM
@DocSpock - I would have liked an animated limited series starring the character played by Emily Blunt.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/10/2026, 10:17 PM
@Repian -

I would like an unlimited series of an animated Emily Blunt on my lap.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 6/10/2026, 9:57 PM
for a split second there you made me think that it was about an aeon flux's sequel...wtf
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/10/2026, 9:59 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - I definitely had to read the headline twice.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/10/2026, 9:58 PM
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