Ncuti Gatwa Roasts Doctor Who's Poor Ratings And Regeneration Scene In Blistering SNL UK Monologue

Last October, Disney+ ended its partnership with the BBC on Doctor Who. While the decision wasn’t unexpected, it marked a significant setback for the franchise.

The streamer had joined forces with the British Broadcasting Company to deliver the long-running sci-fi series to a global audience. The collaboration included a major financial investment aimed at giving the show a premium, big-budget feel, aligning it more closely with ambitious series like The Mandalorian, Paramount+’s Star Trek shows, and the MCU's television offerings.

Following the well-received 60th anniversary specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the first two seasons of the latest revival struggled to attract audiences both in the UK and on Disney+. Compounding the challenge was ongoing backlash over showrunner Russell T Davies’s "woke" approach to storytelling and decisions to Whoniverse lore that riled longtime fans.

Ncuti Gatwa, who appeared only sporadically in Season 1 due to other commitments, departed the series after the Season 2 finale. His Doctor regenerated into a female incarnation portrayed by Billie Piper, the actress who originally played companion Rose Tyler when Davies revived the show in 2005, with the explanation left for a future story.

Much has been said about how committed Gatwa was to the role, especially as he stepped away from the TARDIS so quickly. However, we know that the ending to Season 2/15 was reshot, with Piper's scenes added at the last-minute.

Appearing on Saturday Night Live UK yesterday evening, Gatwa mocked the perceived lack of enthusiasm for the latest seasons of Doctor Who and even admitted to being confused about where the series left us.

"I’ve had so many fantastic roles in my career. Millions of you watched me as Eric in ‘Sex Education,’ and then about 12 of you watched me in 'Doctor Who.' Maybe that’s why I kept crying," he joked, adding, "Joking aside, it was genuinely a magical role. In fact, it was the first time my parents were truly proud of my career."

"When I told them I got the part, they said, 'Finally, a doctor in the family.' Even though I have since regenerated into Billie Piper," Gatwa continued. "I don’t understand it either...I still love 'Doctor Who,' and I got to meet so many crazy characters, sort of a bit like this place."

While these remarks are tongue in cheek, it's hard not to wonder how much frustration Gawta feels with the way his Doctor Who stint was handled and how supposed "insiders" later tried to shift the blame for the show's failings onto his shoulders.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that AMC+ will be the new, exclusive streaming home to 13 seasons and 175 episodes (including specials) of Doctor Who between 2005 and 2022. While that gives the franchise a home in the U.S., there's nothing to suggest the streamer is partnering with the BBC for future seasons.

Davies is returning to Doctor Who for this year's Christmas Special, but beyond that, the expectation is that the franchise will be rebooted again, with a new creative team enlisted to give the Time Lord a fresh coat of paint. With no American partner, the series will likely have few episodes and a much smaller budget, bringing it back to its roots in the process.

You can watch Gatwa's Saturday Night Live UK opening monologue below (via SFFGazette.com).