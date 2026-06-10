Marvel Magnaverse Returns This September With Five New 25th Anniversary One-Shots

This September, we'll revisit the world that introduced fans to manga-inspired versions of Marvel's most famous superheroes and villains with a series of five one-shot comics.

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Marvel Mangaverse, they'll be bookended by Marvel Magnaverse: Web of Blood #1 and Marvel Magnaverse: Web of Destiny #1, a two-part story co-written by the father-son duo of Joe (Amazing Spider-Man) and Jack Kelly with art by Kenny Ruiz (Path of the Lightsaber) that kicks off a dramatic apocalyptic event reverberating into each weekly one-shot.

In those bookends, we'll be reintroduced to the Mangaverse, in a story that’s positioned as if the comics line had been published continuously for over two and a half decades in both the real world and in-universe.

The trio of Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Weapon X-Tremis (Laura Kinney), and Legion (Illyana Rasputin), friends with very different ideas on how to stop a prophesied apocalypse brought on by the return of the Phoenix, will turn on one another as they wrestle with whether their actions are more likely to save the world or hasten its destruction. Could the return of the Mangaverse be over before it even starts?

Here's the official description for the Magnaverse's return:

RETURN TO THE MANGAVERSE - JUST IN TIME TO SEE IT END?! 25 years have passed since our last visit to the Mangaverse and in MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF BLOOD #1, we discover a world where technology no longer works and magic reigns supreme, where a looming apocalypse threatens to end the world in a sea of flames. That is, unless Miles Morales, Laura Kinney and Illyana Rasputin have something to say about it! But as each attempt to stave off armageddon leads each further down the road of forbidden magic, these friends turned enemies must confront the question of whether their choices really will save the world - or doom it entirely!

After the dominoes begin to fall in Web of Blood, writer Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Kei Zama (Edge of Spider-Verse) turn the spotlight to the city of New Chicago and resident Riri Williams, who protects the streets as Ironheart using a mana-powered suit of armour.

After losing a close friend, Riri finds herself travelling down a dangerous path of vengeance alongside the legendary sorcerer known as Moon Knight in Marvel Magnaverse: Iron Knight #1, a shonen-inspired and action-packed one-shot.

The next one-shot comes from the team of rising star writer Ashley Allen (Magik & Colossus) and artist Mirka Andolfo (Ms. Marvel) as they introduce the Arcane Avengers, a reluctant group of sorcerers led by Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier. Cursed to defeat and imprison demonic yokai alongside teammates Bloodline and Wiccan, Bucky looks for an opportunity to free himself and finally be free from his captor’s control.

As a new wave of yokai incursion stretches the team’s resources, Bucky plots his escape, but the sudden reappearance of his former childhood friend, Hawkeye, throws all his plans into disarray in Marvel Magnaverse: Arcane Avengers #1.

Then, bodies are lining the streets as Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, carves a bloody swathe through humans and yokai alike. Together with her Shinigami bike, Kwannon, aka Ghostlocke, aims the Spirit of Vengeance at Carnage in a bid to stop his twisted cataclysmic desires in Marvel Magnaverse: Ghostlocke #1 from writer Alyssa Wong (Deadpool) and Michael YG (Iron Fist).

Below, you can check out the five main covers for the Marvel Mangaverse one-shots by renowned mangaka Yuji Kaku, as well as special promotional artwork focusing on the trio of Miles Morales, Laura Kinney and Illyana Rasputin.