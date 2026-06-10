Toy Story 5 First Reactions: An Emotional Pixar Sequel That's "Perfect In Every Way"

The Toy Story 5 premiere took place in Hollywood last night, and while surprise guest Taylor Swift stole the show on the red carpet, the first reactions from critics have now arrived. As we first reported on Toonado.com, they're almost all—unsurprisingly—overwhelmingly positive.

Hailed by many as a return to form for Pixar after moderate successes like Elemental and Hoppers, most agree that this is also a Toy Story movie, more in line with the first three instalments. 2019's fourth chapter, while well-received, didn't achieve "classic" status.

Words like "heartwarming," "emotional," and "profound" are used, and it certainly sounds like it would be wise to bring some hankies on opening weekend. Then again, we're used to Pixar making us cry.

The review embargo doesn't lift until June 16, and while social media reactions are always best treated with a certain level of scepticism, we'd bet Toy Story 5 will be quite the critical darling. Either way, early box office projections are already pointing to the sequel breaking box office records when it opens next weekend.

The Toy Story franchise has spanned three decades and shows no signs of slowing down. With that in mind, it likely won't be long until Toy Story 6 is officially announced.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. As noted, the movie arrives in theaters on June 19.