JACK RYAN: GHOST WAR Trailer And Release Date Revealed For Prime Video Movie

Three years after Jack Ryan ended on Prime Video, the first trailer for Jack Ryan: Ghost War is here. The series concluded after four seasons, and the CIA analyst turned secret agent's story will continue in this feature-length follow-up.

The movie isn't being released in theaters, and is instead heading straight to streaming. That doesn't come as a huge shock and marks the sixth time the Tom Clancy creation has appeared in a film. Alec Baldwin was first to play Jack Ryan in 1990's The Hunt for Red October. That was followed by the Harrison Ford-led Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger in 2002 and 2004.

Ben Affleck's take on Jack was up next in 2002's The Sum of All Fears, while Chris Pine took a crack at the role in the 2014 reboot, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. The Jack Ryan TV series, starring John Krasinski in the title role, first launched in 2019.

When we last saw this version of Jack, the corruption in the CIA was finally exposed, and the hero reunited with Cathy. Three years have passed since then, and the action hero finds himself pulled back into another mission.

The sneak peek also shows a nearly explosive ending for Wendell Pierce's James Greer, before Jack sets out to hunt down the perpetrators. The Jack Ryan: Ghost War trailer also confirms that the movie is R-rated.

In Jack Ryan, when CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers, his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and its allies.

As well as Krasinski and Pierce, Jack Ryan: Ghost War stars Michael Kelly as Mike November and and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Mckenna Bridger, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge and JJ Feild.

Here's the official synopsis for Jack Ryan: Ghost War:

Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein from a script by Krasinski and Aaron Rabin, Jack Ryan: Ghost War arrives on Prime Video on May 20. You can watch the trailer below (via ActioNewz.com).