Heroes For Hire Daredevil: Born Again Spin-Off Show Rumored To Be In Development At Marvel

Before the Marvel Netflix shows were cancelled, reports claimed that a "Heroes for Hire" series was in the early stages of development, and it seems the idea may once again have taken shape at Marvel Television.

Scooper MTTSH is claiming that "more shows starring the Defenders are in development at Marvel Studios," including a Heroes for Hire spin-off.

We're not sure if any of this really counts as a major reveal, considering the cast members in question have now confirmed their returns, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Though it remains to be seen if either of them shows up in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Mike Colter and Finn Jones will be back as Luke Cage and Danny Rand, respectively, in the currently shooting third season. We assume these two will feature in this Heroes for Hire show - provided it ever happens - but there are plenty of other characters that could be added to the team.

Power Man and Iron Fist started the Heroes for Hire in the comics, but the organisation has taken on a number of forms over the years, both with and without the involvement of Cage and Rand. At one point, Deadpool even headed up his own HFH crew, until he was hit with a “cease and desist” order and changed their name to Mercs for Money.

Whatever Marvel may or may not be planning, a new Heroes for Hire series would present a perfect opportunity to bring Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Misty Knight (Simone Missick) into the MCU after they debuted as the characters in the Netflix shows.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a Heroes for Hire series? Let us know in the comments section.

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ later tonight, so be sure to check back for our coverage.

Episode 5: The Grand Design



Stream Episode 5 of Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 this Tuesday at 6PM PT on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/JG975xU6eE — Daredevil (@Daredevil) April 12, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."