Avengers: Doomsday Compared To A Horror Movie That Will "Have People Turning Away From The Screen"

Disney wraps up CinemaCon this Thursday with a presentation fans hope will include the release of a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. It's possible, but there's a long time between now and December, and last year, we had to wait a couple of weeks for The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer after its Las Vegas debut.

We'll see what happens, but some intriguing new Avengers: Doomsday details have just been shared by @ProjectHurts. The leaker was among those responsible last year for posting what proved to be accurate costume descriptions for the movie's leads.

While we'd still recommend taking this with a pinch of salt—especially with so much conflicting information out there—the X user paints a picture of this being a movie that's "going to have people turning away from the screen."

Claiming Avengers: Doomsday is "horror dark," they later added that "this movie is going to make people cry, scream, and...leave theaters in complete silence." They'd go so far as to say, "Marvel is officially crossing a line they have NEVER crossed before."

Explaining that they're talking more about the tone than gore or scares, it's said Avengers: Doomsday features more impactful deaths and gut-punch moments than 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, some of which are "pretty graphic."

You may recall rumours that Doctor Doom kills Steve Rogers' son, taking revenge for the role Captain America played in causing the Incursion responsible for killing Victor's wife and child. With the Multiverse likely to end ahead of Battleworld's introduction in Avengers: Secret Wars, that could be one of many heartbreaking deaths.

In the comics, when Doom uses the stolen power of The Beyonders to create a reality where he's God Emperor, those who fell in the final Incursion are returned to life with no memory of their past lives. Then, when the Multiverse is restored, they're resurrected by Mister Fantastic in the new, softly rebooted Marvel Universe.

With that in mind, the Russo Brothers can kill anyone and everyone they like in Avengers: Doomsday, though at least some of them will surely need to stick to ensure the movie still carries some weight.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.