Avengers: Doomsday Compared To A Horror Movie That Will "Have People Turning Away From The Screen"

Avengers: Doomsday Compared To A Horror Movie That Will &quot;Have People Turning Away From The Screen&quot;

A new Avengers: Doomsday leak reveals some potential spoilers for the upcoming blockbuster, including a tone that doesn't sound dissimilar from a horror movie. Doom is coming, after all!

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By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Disney wraps up CinemaCon this Thursday with a presentation fans hope will include the release of a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. It's possible, but there's a long time between now and December, and last year, we had to wait a couple of weeks for The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer after its Las Vegas debut.

We'll see what happens, but some intriguing new Avengers: Doomsday details have just been shared by @ProjectHurts. The leaker was among those responsible last year for posting what proved to be accurate costume descriptions for the movie's leads. 

While we'd still recommend taking this with a pinch of salt—especially with so much conflicting information out there—the X user paints a picture of this being a movie that's "going to have people turning away from the screen."

Claiming Avengers: Doomsday is "horror dark," they later added that "this movie is going to make people cry, scream, and...leave theaters in complete silence." They'd go so far as to say, "Marvel is officially crossing a line they have NEVER crossed before."

Explaining that they're talking more about the tone than gore or scares, it's said Avengers: Doomsday features more impactful deaths and gut-punch moments than 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, some of which are "pretty graphic."

You may recall rumours that Doctor Doom kills Steve Rogers' son, taking revenge for the role Captain America played in causing the Incursion responsible for killing Victor's wife and child. With the Multiverse likely to end ahead of Battleworld's introduction in Avengers: Secret Wars, that could be one of many heartbreaking deaths.

In the comics, when Doom uses the stolen power of The Beyonders to create a reality where he's God Emperor, those who fell in the final Incursion are returned to life with no memory of their past lives. Then, when the Multiverse is restored, they're resurrected by Mister Fantastic in the new, softly rebooted Marvel Universe. 

With that in mind, the Russo Brothers can kill anyone and everyone they like in Avengers: Doomsday, though at least some of them will surely need to stick to ensure the movie still carries some weight.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/14/2026, 9:23 AM
After watching that episode of Invincible there is nothing this PG-13 movie can do to remotely compare
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2026, 10:13 AM
@Wahhvacado - just started the new season... havent read any spoilers but i heard its SOOOO graphic. Hopefully this season lives up to the hype, but episode 1 was good and i like where its headed so far
PC04
PC04 - 4/14/2026, 10:38 AM
@Wahhvacado - Saw it yesterday and yeah I know exactly what you mean.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/14/2026, 9:23 AM
We've heard that thousand times before in comic book films. If they really want to commit to horror make it officially horror genre
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2026, 9:23 AM
Gonna be hard to top this level of cringe

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/14/2026, 10:06 AM
@HashTagSwagg - have not felt of emotion cringe still waiting for it
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 10:17 AM
@HashTagSwagg - No doubt they'll try !
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/14/2026, 10:20 AM
@HashTagSwagg - would have been so much better if you and I were on that winged horsey babe. Our stead galloping down the Bifrost (or as we would have named it the Cumfrost). To hell with all those stanky women!
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 4/14/2026, 9:27 AM
I think they may be teasing what doctor doom is rumored to have done to cap's family as payback for him causing an incursion and killing dooms family. That doesn't scream horror to me as much as it is just pure evil.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/14/2026, 9:32 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - I think its more along the lines of mass destruction. We only saw everyone die via them disappearing. Fizzling away. Sad and traumatic but not horrifying. Seeing an earth destroy an earth is more horrific. Imagine the screams. The image of an earth in the clouds above. The knowing that stones are powerless to undo everything when your entire reality is no more
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/14/2026, 9:28 AM
I mean, if this is true, I'm actually less excited for it. I like these movies because they are fun. Even infinity war was still fun with a bummer ending.

This sounds like a bad time, who goes to a Marvel movie to see a baby killed?
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/14/2026, 10:02 AM
@SATW42 - Agreed. Just “going dark” and killing characters does not a good superhero film make. We want fun stories and cool character moments
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/14/2026, 9:29 AM
Doubtful but looking forward to the movie.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/14/2026, 9:39 AM
“cry, scream, and...leave theaters in complete silence“

Yeah. Ok. Whatever you say.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/14/2026, 9:40 AM
More Horrifing than this....

User Comment Image

I actually did turn away from the screen, got up and walked out.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/14/2026, 9:48 AM
We've "turned away from the screen" from a lot of stuff lately.

I wish them the best, but they can't even get a decent 'Fantastic Four' movie up-and-ticking.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/14/2026, 10:05 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - In all fairness, I enjoyed FF more than I thought I would. I find Pedro insufferable, but I thought he did a good job with his take. I think the female Silver Sufer turned some fans off and many have Pedro fatigue (he’s to producers what Wolverine was to comics in the 90s).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 9:51 AM
I hope this means the rumored baby killing scene isn’t in the film because while that would certainly fit the description , I feel it’s just too bleak for a film like this…

Plus while it depends on the take the Russos and co are going for in regards to Dr Doom , I have always viewed the character as having some degree of nobility & honor so I don’t think he would do that aswell but might if pushed to his breaking point like the apparent death of his family.

Honestly , I would rather the movie have a slow dread type feel to it in which we whole earths and lives being lost due to the incursions since that would like a horror vibe to me but we’ll see.

I just don’t want Marvel to succumb to shock & awe for the sake of it!!.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/14/2026, 9:55 AM
Sounds like a cool tone for this film. “Doomsday” should be dark.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/14/2026, 10:02 AM
If people are going to leave the theater because of this, they will loose a f#ckton of money, which doesn't seem financially logical.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/14/2026, 10:04 AM
@LSHF - Especially if it will be "the most expensive movie ever produced by Marvel Studios or Disney". Why would they take such chances?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2026, 10:02 AM
I wish this was true, it'd be better than The Pied Doom and his Young Avengers
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2026, 10:04 AM
Then again you're smoking the good stuff if you think that Disney would make a 1.5 Billion Dollar Bet on a scary horror movie to break even
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/14/2026, 10:06 AM
@bobevanz - make serious movie with no comedy
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 10:15 AM
They might even turn away from the the theater altogether !
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/14/2026, 10:31 AM
I’ll believe it when I sees it… maybe
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/14/2026, 10:34 AM
I just got back from the future where they were showing Doomsday in IMAX (yep that's right, IMAX, suck it Dune).

Movie sucked.
It was so bad at times I found myself turning away from the screen. To look at my phone. Nothing was going on on the socials. No news. But still, I saw it had more and more people turning away from the screen.

It was so bad I cried. I screamed in fan rage at the decisions they made and I like many others left the theater in complete silence.
Marvel has officially crossed a line they have NEVER crossed before.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/14/2026, 10:36 AM
So yeah I completely agree with this guy. Every word he said is accurate.

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