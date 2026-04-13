THE BOYS Season 5, Episode 3 Promo Reveals [Spoiler]'s Return And An Unhinged Homelander

Prime Video has released the first promo for this Wednesday's episode of The Boys, and it features the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, the former CEO of Vought International.

The show's heroes are eager to learn more about V-One, the first generation of V. While he doesn't appear in the teaser, this must have something to do with Soldier Boy seemingly surviving the virus capable of wiping out the world's Supes.

Elsewhere in the preview, Homelander is shown savagely beating an unknown foe. He's gone off the deep end, making it more essential than ever to put an end to the leader of the Seven before he tightens his grip on America.

As things stand, we expect him to be in the White House before The Boys concludes.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Eric Kripke was asked what "excites" him most about the upcoming series finale. While the franchise is expected to continue with various spin-offs, Season 5 is the end of the road for The Boys.

"'Excites' is the wrong word. What makes me most anxious about the final season is really hoping we land the plane," he shared. "It’s super hard to do a finale. Fans will retroactively judge the show based on how they feel about the finale. If we stiff it, they will definitely say, 'Well, that show wasn’t as good as we thought it was.'"

"And it’s almost like you’re trying to secure your legacy with these finales," Kripke added. "And it’s the first finale I’ve ever done, too — so it’s not like I have any experience with it. So I’m mostly anxious and girding my loins."

Check out this new promo for the next episode of The Boys below.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

The Boys Season 5 is now streaming weekly on Prime Video.