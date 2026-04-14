Spider-Man 3 Video Game Speculation Swirls Following Deleted Post From Peter Parker Face Model

Spider-Man 3 Video Game Speculation Swirls Following Deleted Post From Peter Parker Face Model

Speculation that Insomniac Games has started work on Spider-Man 3 is running wild after Peter Parker face model Ben Jordan took to social media to hint at his return as the wall-crawler.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man PS4
Source: GameFragger.com

When Spider-Man was remastered for the PlayStation 5, Ben Jordan joined the franchise as the new face model for Peter Parker. It was a controversial, largely unpopular change, which carried over into Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2.

While the official explanation was that the change was a result of improved technology in the shift from PS4 to PS5, many felt it came as a result of Sony wanting a Peter who looked more like Tom Holland.

Either way, Yuri Lowenthal has continued voicing the web-spinner, and unhappy fans have simply grown used to Jordan's likeness. 

As we first reported on GameFragger.com earlier today, the actor recently took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him "suited up," ready for some facial capture work. As well as performing a classic Spider-Man pose, the actor included a spider emoji alongside his cryptic caption, "IYKYK" (meaning, "if you know, you know").

Speculation is now running rampant that Jordan is either teasing his return to the Marvel Universe or already hard at work on an upcoming project. Spider-Man 3 is reportedly somewhere on the horizon, while rumours continue to swirl about Venom being released as a full-blown spin-off. 

When Insomniac was hacked a few years ago, we saw Insomniac's roadmap for the Spider-Man franchise, including Carnage-centric DLC for the second game, a scrapped online MMO, and a third instalment. As of now, none of that has become a reality. Hopefully, work on at least some of them is underway, even with the studio busy with Wolverine.

When we spoke with Lowenthal in 2021, we asked for his thoughts on the changes made to Peter's appearance:

"I did know it was coming, and I did agree with all the reasons [Insomniac] were going ahead with it. I know that people, once they fall in love with something, for you to change that thing is very hard... and understandably so! There are a lot of people who will always love that original thing best, but I think the reasons they did it were sound, and going forward, the game will benefit."

"I understand it’s also especially hard when you form an emotional attachment. Playing a game is playing a game, and you get used to things, but the story and characters from that game, we all grew to love them. When you’ve formed that emotional attachment and that thing changes, it’s hard. I’m hoping people in the end will understand it was done for the good of the game and will understand it’s for the good of the franchise. We’ll all get used to it!"

Check out Jordan's now-deleted post below (the fact he removed it seems pretty telling, but we'll see). 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 2:14 PM
OG face model > Temu Holland

Anyway, that shit got sweet babied, so it may as well be DOA.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/14/2026, 2:45 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I can't wait for more awesome side missions like making graffiti and hooking up a couple of high school dudes with each other.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 2:53 PM
@Bucky74 - They'll suck eachother's dick, but they still need to ask eachother out to prom, you know, on the off-chance that one of them may go with someone else instead.

The definition of 'forced'
TheAstoundingMan
TheAstoundingMan - 4/14/2026, 3:07 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - It's so funny to imagine you seething on your couch as you played that side mission.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/14/2026, 3:15 PM
@TheAstoundingMan - Worrying about strangers on the Internet sounds like a miserable existence, i'm glad I could cheer you up !
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 4/14/2026, 2:15 PM
I always considered Spider-Man Miles Morales as Spider-Man 2 since there was 2 Spider-Men, which made me feel a sense of frustration when they announced Spider-Man 2 which should have been Spider-Man 3 since there was 3 Spider-Men with the addition of Harry as Venom.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/14/2026, 2:19 PM
@TheAmericanHero - Yeah it's like we got

Alien, then Aliens, which makes sense because there is "multiple" in the movie, and what do they call the next one? You can't call it Aliens's, they call it Alien 3...hmm okay, what about the next one? Alien: Resurrection...What the eff!?!?
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 4/14/2026, 2:32 PM
@Irregular - easy the Angry Nintendo Nerd 😂
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/14/2026, 2:24 PM
This game has been in some form of development for a few years now, but with primary development on Wolverine wrapping up, I assume a good size of the team has moved on to this project now.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 4/14/2026, 2:33 PM
I assumed this was expected since Wolverine is about to drop in a few months. Wasn't there also talk of a Venom centric game?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/14/2026, 2:39 PM
Shame they switched up the face model for Parker, the new one just looks weird.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/14/2026, 2:57 PM
Spider-Man 2 wasn’t as great as the other two but it was still a good game. Can’t wait for 3
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/14/2026, 3:00 PM
this guy's mug just does not suggest Peter Parker to me at all. i don't even think he resembles Holland outside of both having youthful faces.

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