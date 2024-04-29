SPIDER-MAN 2 Video Game Concept Art Offers A Closer Look At The Sequel's Ferocious Take On Venom

Heading into Spider-Man 2, it was no secret that the game would likely put a new spin on Venom. However, Harry Osborn becoming the villain was a major departure from the comics which split opinions.

Venom's role in the sequel was also much smaller than expected. He only appeared sporadically after players were given the chance to control the character in a battle with Kraven the Hunter, with the prevailing theory being that a lot of content ended up being cut so Spider-Man 2 could make its release date.

That may come back around in the rumoured Venom spin-off, but there's no denying Insomniac Games nailed the villain's design.

Artist Dustin Brown has shared a new look at the fan-favourite symbiote (via GameFragger.com) and provided additional insights into how the team working on the game approached Venom.

"Venom created for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, based on concept art by Daryl Mandryk," he said. "All character art production by me, however this was a huge collaborative effort between many people across many disciplines. I feel genuinely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from each and every one of them."

"Regarding the wings, credit for inspiration clearly has to go to the incredible work done by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman for their 'King in Black' series. Those guys are the absolute GOATs."

"I am sincerely grateful to the many team mates across all departments for their help, guidance and support in bringing this character to it's final state," Brown concluded. "I'd also like to thank Insomniac Games, our friends at Marvel Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Their extensive knowledge and guidance consistently prove to be invaluable."

Insomniac was hit by a huge hack last year and that's led to some doubts about whether many of the projects which were leaked online will still happen. Multiplayer title Spider-Man: The Great Web has already been scrapped and there's still no word on DLC, never mind spin-offs.

Tale a closer look at this Venom artwork in the X post below and head to Brown's ArtStation page for more.

Senior character artist at Insomniac, Dustin Brown, uploaded some new images of Venom from Spider-Man 2.https://t.co/WKjLC7M0mZ pic.twitter.com/8AC0CBStTA — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) April 28, 2024

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase worldwide.