SPIDER-MAN 2 Concept Art Offers A Leaked First Look At Planned DLC Villain The Beetle

Spider-Man 2 wasn't the perfect sequel, but it did leave gamers wanting more. Shortly after the Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales follow-up swung into stores, Insomniac Games was hacked and we learned of plans DLC, a Venom spin-off, Spider-Man 3, and even a now-scrapped multiplayer game titled The Great Web.

Spider-Man 2's New Game+ mode launched earlier this month and, in another blow to the developer, gamers managed to find a way to access a developmental menu while pausing the game. There, they unearthed data which seemingly confirmed plans for DLC dubbed "Beetle Villain Arc."

The leak seemed to confirm that Janice Lincoln, Tombstone's daughter, will be Beetle in this corner of the Spider-Verse, and that lines up with last year's hack which mentioned both this character and DLC revolving around Carnage.

Now, a first look at concept art for Spider-Man 2's Beetle has leaked online (via GameFragger.com) and, yes, that's definitely Janice.

This won't necessarily be the final design seen in any upcoming content related to the game and, despite the aforementioned hacks, Insomniac has yet to comment on plans for the Spider-Man franchise's future.

Pitting the Spider-Men against Beetle would be a blast, though, and any DLC will presumably focus mostly on Miles Morales following Peter Parker's decision to hang up the webs for now. Still, it's feasible this story arc has either been scrapped or is being saved for Spider-Man 3 (especially if Insomniac is focusing on Venom).

Rumour has it the original Beetle, Abner Jenkins, was also set to factor into this DLC and we'd bet on Peter having crossed paths with him in the past.

Spider-Man 2 saw Spider-Man and Harry Osborn team up to save Tombstone when he was targeted by Kraven's hunters. With that, he and the web-slinger became unlikely allies, though we'd bet on him having something to say about his daughter becoming a supervillain!

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase worldwide.