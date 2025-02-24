SPIDER-MAN 3 Star Yuri Lowenthal Teases Peter Parker's Role In Insomniac's Threequel

While Spider-Man 3 is likely still a few years out, the game's leading man Yuri Lowenthal has offered a small, but promising update on Peter Parker's potential role in the upcoming threequel.

By RohanPatel - Feb 24, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Source: The Direct

It's been well over a year now since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swung onto the PlayStation 5 and, oddly enough, it's been nearly as long since developer Insomniac Games has provided any sort of update regarding a follow-up game or even some DLC that would continue the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. 

With the game recently debuting on PC, the series' leading man Yuri Lowenthal provided a small, but promising update for his character Peter Parker, who, after the events of his most recent adventure, decided to take a break from being Spider-Man, leaving the duties of being New York City's primary webslinger to Miles Morales. However, while his protégé is expected to take on more of a leading role in the next entry, Lowenthal teases that Peter Parker will still be part of the next main game and it sounds like he'll have a significant role to play.

Speaking with The Direct, he tells them, "There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

While fans had long assumed Peter Parker would be heavily invovled with the threequel, especially with the Green Goblin expected to make his dastardly debut, this is our first real confirmation that Insomniac isn't planning on retiring the character anytime soon. 

As for when the game could hit shelves, your guess is as good as ours. It was revealed, via an unfortunate Insomniac leak back in December 2023, that the studio was initially planning on launching a Venom spin-off in 2025, followed by Wolverine in 2026, Spider-Man 3 in 2028, and X-Men in 2030. 

As we approach March, there still hasn't been any news on any sort of DLC or the aforementioned Venom spin-off, but there's still plenty of time for them to get a new game into our hands before the end of the calendar year, likely with even more teases of what will come in Spider-Man 3. Fingers crossed for some updates on that front in the coming months. 

Recent leaks have also suggested Sony might be planning to launch the PlayStation 6 before the end of 2027, so there's always a possibility that Spider-Man 3 is being developed as one of the nextgen console's launch titles, although that's just speculation at this juncture. 

In terms of story, it's been rumored the next game could feature at least three playable characters with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Cindy Moon - who was introduced in the second game's post-credits scene - all taking part in the action.

As for villains, the Green Goblin is an almost certainty, especially with Norman Osborn ordering the G-serum for Harry during the closing moments of the previous game, although whether Norman or Harry will take on the mantle remains to be seen. Then, Doc Ock is the only other main villain they've confirmed so far, with him teasing "the final chapter" before the credits wrapped. There's also been rumblings that Carnage could play a part, as Cletus Kasady remains at large after his fiery debut in the last game. 

Stay tuned into CBM for more updates as they come. Spider-Man 2 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. 

SPIDER-MAN 2: Hot Toys' Anti-Venom Might Just Be The Most Badass Action Figure Ever Made
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 9:15 AM
Spider-Man 3 game without a playable Peter Parker would be a stupid idea.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/24/2025, 9:30 AM
I'm wondering what villains they'll be able to use? They literally killed off almost everyone last game.

-Morbius
-Hobgoblin
-Green Goblin
-Chameleon

are the only characters I can immediately think of that haven't been utilized.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/24/2025, 9:40 AM
@TheRationalNerd - Multiverse, that way you can bring them all back and release it around the same time when that 3rd spider-verse film comes out.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/24/2025, 9:41 AM
@TheRationalNerd - I think Otto survived, but maybe they use him as a hero?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/24/2025, 9:30 AM
"March, there still hasn't been any news on any sort of DLC" Insomniac made it clear there would not be any DLC in the fall
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/24/2025, 9:36 AM
By the way, where's the long-rumored Venom game?
RaddRider
RaddRider - 2/24/2025, 9:48 AM
@TheRationalNerd - I heard that they canceled it in response to the hacks/leaks. It’s a shame because that would have been an amazing game. Hopefully it still gets released at some point
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/24/2025, 10:03 AM
Screw this company. INSOMNIAC'S is litteraly threatening to throw away hundreds of millions of dollars to push more racial politics, stuff that no real fan willing to spend money on this franchise asked for. If people were disgusted with direction the last game went in,,what makes them think that doing more of what fans hate will produce a different outcome?...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 10:11 AM
Peter who?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 10:13 AM
@harryba11zack - That dude you play as in between playing as Miles, Mary Jane, and that deaf girl.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/24/2025, 10:18 AM
@DarthOmega - sounds like a weak ass punk ass b1tch that lacks any form of Exaggerated swagger.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/24/2025, 10:12 AM
The new mechanics were pretty cool I guess, but ultimately the last game felt like glorified DLC in some ways.
Kingdork
Kingdork - 2/24/2025, 10:12 AM
Can't wait for more Mary Jane gameplay!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/24/2025, 10:16 AM
@Kingdork - At least in the second one she feel so freaking useless
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/24/2025, 10:15 AM
Spider-Man 3 will use Goblin, Carnage, Chameleon, maybe some Mysterio stuff. Just got down playing 2 again over the weekend. Really good game. I prefer the story in 1 more, but nonetheless its still a very good game and good story. And I didnt mind Harry being Venom, I just hope they dont also have him be Green Goblin as well.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/24/2025, 10:20 AM
Wasn't everyone ripping on the voice actor like a month ago, or am I thinking of someone else?
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/24/2025, 10:22 AM
Hopefully he doesn't mean literally and you are playing as Peter in the new Mary Jane missions.

