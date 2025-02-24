SPIDER-MAN 3 Star Yuri Lowenthal Teases Peter Parker's Role In Insomniac's Threequel

It's been well over a year now since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swung onto the PlayStation 5 and, oddly enough, it's been nearly as long since developer Insomniac Games has provided any sort of update regarding a follow-up game or even some DLC that would continue the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

With the game recently debuting on PC, the series' leading man Yuri Lowenthal provided a small, but promising update for his character Peter Parker, who, after the events of his most recent adventure, decided to take a break from being Spider-Man, leaving the duties of being New York City's primary webslinger to Miles Morales. However, while his protégé is expected to take on more of a leading role in the next entry, Lowenthal teases that Peter Parker will still be part of the next main game and it sounds like he'll have a significant role to play.

Speaking with The Direct, he tells them, "There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

While fans had long assumed Peter Parker would be heavily invovled with the threequel, especially with the Green Goblin expected to make his dastardly debut, this is our first real confirmation that Insomniac isn't planning on retiring the character anytime soon.

As for when the game could hit shelves, your guess is as good as ours. It was revealed, via an unfortunate Insomniac leak back in December 2023, that the studio was initially planning on launching a Venom spin-off in 2025, followed by Wolverine in 2026, Spider-Man 3 in 2028, and X-Men in 2030.

As we approach March, there still hasn't been any news on any sort of DLC or the aforementioned Venom spin-off, but there's still plenty of time for them to get a new game into our hands before the end of the calendar year, likely with even more teases of what will come in Spider-Man 3. Fingers crossed for some updates on that front in the coming months.

Recent leaks have also suggested Sony might be planning to launch the PlayStation 6 before the end of 2027, so there's always a possibility that Spider-Man 3 is being developed as one of the nextgen console's launch titles, although that's just speculation at this juncture.

In terms of story, it's been rumored the next game could feature at least three playable characters with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Cindy Moon - who was introduced in the second game's post-credits scene - all taking part in the action.

As for villains, the Green Goblin is an almost certainty, especially with Norman Osborn ordering the G-serum for Harry during the closing moments of the previous game, although whether Norman or Harry will take on the mantle remains to be seen. Then, Doc Ock is the only other main villain they've confirmed so far, with him teasing "the final chapter" before the credits wrapped. There's also been rumblings that Carnage could play a part, as Cletus Kasady remains at large after his fiery debut in the last game.

Stay tuned into CBM for more updates as they come. Spider-Man 2 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC.