SPIDER-MAN 2 Leaked Concept Art Reveals An Early Design For Insomniac's Take On The Chameleon

There was room for improvement with Spider-Man 2, but despite any shortcomings, it still left fans wanting more. When Insomniac Games was hacked shortly after the game's release, we learned of plans for DLC, a Venom spin-off, Spider-Man 3, and even a now-scrapped multiplayer game titled The Great Web.

How many of those projects see the light of day remains to be seen, but there were plenty of hints throughout Spider-Man 2 that Insomniac has big ideas for future stories.

For example, one side mission revolved around Chameleon, a classic Spider-Man villain and the brother of Kraven the Hunter. While we hear his voice in Spider-Man 2 (and see him, in disguise, from afar), a full reveal is clearly being saved for a future story.

Concept art which potentially pulls the curtain back on Insomniac's version of the master of disguise, has today found its way online.

Chameleon looks suitably charismatic and mysterious and, upon closer inspection, seems to have been heavily inspired by Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort! It's hard to say for sure, but it seems this take on the villain is badly scarred and it's his skin that's pale and creepy, not a mask he wears to hide whatever his true face is.

Any scarring can likely be traced back to Chameleon's traumatic childhood alongside Kraven (who, dying, chose to lay waste to New York City's supervillains before his head was eaten by Venom).

Chameleon, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, is also known as Dmitri Smerdyakov. He possesses exceptional skills in mimicry and espionage, and his ability to change appearance aids in his criminal endeavours (where he's often employed as a spy or infiltrator).

Chameleon is a frequent adversary of Spider-Man, utilizing his shapeshifting talents to manipulate situations and deceive heroes and authorities alike. His cunning intellect and adaptability make him a formidable foe within the Marvel Universe, and we're sure he'd be fun to match wits with in a potential Spider-Man 3.

Take a closer look at this newly surfaced Spider-Man 2 concept art below.

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase worldwide.