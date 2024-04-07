SPIDER-MAN 2 Leaked Concept Art Reveals An Early Design For Insomniac's Take On The Chameleon

SPIDER-MAN 2 Leaked Concept Art Reveals An Early Design For Insomniac's Take On The Chameleon SPIDER-MAN 2 Leaked Concept Art Reveals An Early Design For Insomniac's Take On The Chameleon

More concept art from Spider-Man 2 has found its way online today, showcasing an early design for Insomniac Games' creepy take on the villainous Chameleon. Take a closer look at the villain right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2024 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man PS4
Source: GameFragger.com

There was room for improvement with Spider-Man 2, but despite any shortcomings, it still left fans wanting more. When Insomniac Games was hacked shortly after the game's release, we learned of plans for DLC, a Venom spin-off, Spider-Man 3, and even a now-scrapped multiplayer game titled The Great Web.

How many of those projects see the light of day remains to be seen, but there were plenty of hints throughout Spider-Man 2 that Insomniac has big ideas for future stories.

For example, one side mission revolved around Chameleon, a classic Spider-Man villain and the brother of Kraven the Hunter. While we hear his voice in Spider-Man 2 (and see him, in disguise, from afar), a full reveal is clearly being saved for a future story. 

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, concept art which potentially pulls the curtain back on Insomniac's version of the master of disguise, has today found its way online. 

Chameleon looks suitably charismatic and mysterious and, upon closer inspection, seems to have been heavily inspired by Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort! It's hard to say for sure, but it seems this take on the villain is badly scarred and it's his skin that's pale and creepy, not a mask he wears to hide whatever his true face is. 

Any scarring can likely be traced back to Chameleon's traumatic childhood alongside Kraven (who, dying, chose to lay waste to New York City's supervillains before his head was eaten by Venom). 

Chameleon, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, is also known as Dmitri Smerdyakov. He possesses exceptional skills in mimicry and espionage, and his ability to change appearance aids in his criminal endeavours (where he's often employed as a spy or infiltrator). 

Chameleon is a frequent adversary of Spider-Man, utilizing his shapeshifting talents to manipulate situations and deceive heroes and authorities alike. His cunning intellect and adaptability make him a formidable foe within the Marvel Universe, and we're sure he'd be fun to match wits with in a potential Spider-Man 3.

Take a closer look at this newly surfaced Spider-Man 2 concept art below.

Concept Art For Chameleon (SM2) I found like 3 months ago
byu/Kindly_Stick_3217 ininsomniacleaks

Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase worldwide.

SPIDER-MAN 2 Concept Art Offers A Leaked First Look At Planned DLC Villain The Beetle
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 2 Concept Art Offers A Leaked First Look At Planned DLC Villain The Beetle
SPIDER-MAN 3 Leak Reveals Early Look At Cindy Moon/Silk's Costume In Planned Video Game Threequel
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 3 Leak Reveals Early Look At Cindy Moon/Silk's Costume In Planned Video Game Threequel
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/7/2024, 7:05 AM
I didn't see him on that chair for a second, almostlike he was blending into the background, like a... like a Gecko or somethin.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/7/2024, 7:06 AM
No it’s sad how we’ve barely scratched the surface of exploring Spider-Man’s full rogues gallery in movies. All of these great villains just sitting there while we wait for Marvel to follow up with a sequel to No Way Home 5 years later. It’s a joke.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 4/7/2024, 7:31 AM
@CaptainDC - Sony is a joke, period.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/7/2024, 7:10 AM
He'll surely look rather different by the time they use him in the 3rd game, if they do at all. And there will be a lot more concept art with differing looks if they do actually use him.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder