SPIDER-MAN 2: Hot Toys' Anti-Venom Might Just Be The Most Badass Action Figure Ever Made

Spider-Man 2 proved to be something of a disappointment. While there's no denying that it was a great game in many ways, Insomniac clearly cut corners to get it out on time (the late Tony Todd later confirmed that a lot of the dialogue he recorded wasn't used).
There's still no sign of the DLC promised by those leaks and, as of now, we're beginning to think it's being saved for the next spin-off or perhaps even Spider-Man 3.
One thing we can't fault about the game is all that Symbiote action; Peter Parker wears the suit until it returns to Harry Osborn and becomes Venom, and later dons an Anti-Venom version capable of destroying his best friend's alien army.
Now, Hot Toys has revealed its 1/6th scale Anti-Venom figure and it ranks among the best we've seen from the company. From poseable tendrils to massive Symbiote fists, this will look nothing short of spectacular in your display.
This figure won't be cheap and, as with most of Hot Toys' Spider-Men, we'd expect it to be difficult to pose unless you're not too bothered about damaging the costume.
You can take a closer look at Spider-Man 2's Anti-Venom in the Instagram gallery below.
The Anti-Venom Suit not only is a must-have among the 80 Spider-Man suits in the game, but it should also be part of your sixth-scale collection. Therefore, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Peter Parker (Anti-Venom Suit) figure as seen on the final installment of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
This stunningly detailed figure features a newly developed masked head sculpt with three pairs of interchangeable eyepieces that can create combinations of expressions, a physique depicted by a specialized body in detailed texture, a newly tailored white costume with black accents and a spider emblem, newly developed power-attacking effect accessories attachable to Spider-Man’s back and forearms, webbing accessories and a figure stand for display.
This 1/6th scale Peter Parker in Anti-Venom Suit is for sure going to enhance your collection!