SPIDER-MAN 2: Hot Toys' Anti-Venom Might Just Be The Most Badass Action Figure Ever Made

Spider-Man 2 proved to be something of a disappointment. While there's no denying that it was a great game in many ways, Insomniac clearly cut corners to get it out on time (the late Tony Todd later confirmed that a lot of the dialogue he recorded wasn't used).

There's still no sign of the DLC promised by those leaks and, as of now, we're beginning to think it's being saved for the next spin-off or perhaps even Spider-Man 3.

One thing we can't fault about the game is all that Symbiote action; Peter Parker wears the suit until it returns to Harry Osborn and becomes Venom, and later dons an Anti-Venom version capable of destroying his best friend's alien army.

Now, Hot Toys has revealed its 1/6th scale Anti-Venom figure and it ranks among the best we've seen from the company. From poseable tendrils to massive Symbiote fists, this will look nothing short of spectacular in your display.

This figure won't be cheap and, as with most of Hot Toys' Spider-Men, we'd expect it to be difficult to pose unless you're not too bothered about damaging the costume.

You can take a closer look at Spider-Man 2's Anti-Venom in the Instagram gallery below.