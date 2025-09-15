RUMOR: Insomniac Games' WOLVERINE Gets A Release Window; SPIDER-MAN 2 Spin-off VENOM's Lead, Villain Revealed

Believe it or not, it's now been almost two years since Insomniac Games was hit by one of the biggest hacks in recent memory. On the Marvel front, the leak revealed plans for Spider-Man 3, a scrapped multiplayer title centred on the Spider-Verse, a Venom spin-off, and the entire plot of Wolverine.

While Insomniac confirmed plans to move forward with Wolverine as planned, there's been no word on Venom or the planned Spider-Man 2 DLC. The prevailing theory is that those were scrapped as a result of the hack, meaning we may never get our hands on Spider-Man 2 missions revolving around Carnage, Beetle, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Insomniac has since confirmed that no additional content is on the way, but MP1ST has just shared an exciting update on both those Spider-Man projects and the long-awaited Wolverine game.

According to the site, Wolverine is still on track to be released in 2026 as planned. Venom, meanwhile, is still in active development.

"Eddie Brock will take the protagonist’s role," the site explains. "This might seem obvious to some, given what happened to the last user of the symbiote in Spider-Man 2. Still, it helps us to rule out the possibility of other symbiote users taking the lead, such as Flash Thompson, who was Agent Venom in the comics, or even an original character."

"We also know that, at least visually, this Eddie Brock will be closer to his comic book counterpart," the report continues, "more so than his live-action rendition played by Tom Hardy in the Venom films."

While fans praised Insomniac's take on Venom—particularly the unforgettable mission that saw players take control of the Symbiote for a rampage through Oscorp—the decision to put Harry Osborn in the suit wasn't well-received. Neither was Venom's lack of screentime in the final act, with the late Tony Todd confirming that much of his work wasn't heard.

It's said that Venom will feature Cletus Kasady as Carnage and a "more monstrous-looking" Anti-Venom. The site has also learned that Miguel O'Hara (Spider-Man 2099) will be included in an upcoming Spider-Man project, most likely Spider-Man 3.

Original plans called for Venom to be a smaller game on the same scale as Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, that may have changed, with Insomniac now planning to deliver a much bigger adventure featuring Eddie Brock.

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these new Insomniac updates in the comments section below.