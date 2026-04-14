Avengers: Doomsday Rumored To Serve As "Swan Song" For These Fan-Favorite Heroes - Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday Rumored To Serve As &quot;Swan Song&quot; For These Fan-Favorite Heroes - Spoilers

We have more intel from Avengers: Doomsday's recent internal test screening, and it sounds like the movie is designed as a permanent farewell to some fan-favourite Marvel superheroes.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Feature First

It's been widely claimed that a pre-reshoots cut of Avengers: Doomsday was recently screened to Marvel Studios staffers. Reviews were said to be overwhelmingly positive, and now even more details about the movie have begun trickling out. 

While the studio would have no doubt been careful with who they invited to the screening, depending on how big the list of attendees was, legitimate spoilers may have leaked (perhaps even intentionally to build further buzz).

Our latest update comes from Feature First, which claims to have intel on plans for the MCU's mutants ahead of filmmaker Jake Schreier's planned reboot.

"Sources tell us that, yes, mutants will appear in Secret Wars, but that Doomsday will serve as somewhat of a swan song for many Fox X-Men legacy characters, despite focusing mainly on Thor and Steve Rogers," writes the site. "This gives fans the chance to experience one last hurrah before Marvel moves on to their new X-Men cast, marking a permanent shift in the MCU."

For what it's worth, one of X's "scoopers," James Mack, has since chimed in to say, "Apparently, in Avengers Doomsday, all the X-Men died dealing with incursions, leaving only Mystique, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, Wolverine, Deadpool, Professor X, Magneto, Beast, Gambit and one more character."

Much of this lines up with what we've previously heard. It seems only some of the X-Men will return because we pick up with the team as their world nears its end. That explains the absence of characters like Jean Grey and Storm; short of some surprises, their respective actors likely didn't return due to lack of interest or not enough money being offered.

This means there will be no grand reunion for this era of X-Men. Instead, they'll make their last stand here, with the odd mutant making it into Avengers: Secret Wars. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine seems a safe bet for the latter, at least.

Bidding farewell to the 20th Century Fox-era X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday gives Marvel Studios the space it needs before the reboot, while allowing that iteration of the team to shine one final time. 

Finally, in a "don't take this too seriously" addition to this article, @MyTimeToShineH has taken to X to say, "I even heard one person [say Avengers: Doomsday] it was the greatest movie OF ALL TIME. PERIOD."

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/14/2026, 12:43 PM
It will be a swan song for Feige
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/14/2026, 12:54 PM
@vectorsigma - no.
Havenless
Havenless - 4/14/2026, 12:43 PM
Well yeah

Old team for this one, new team for next one. Jean Grey already confirmed for Secret Wars
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/14/2026, 12:44 PM
I do enjoy this site but please stop posting MTTSH bull**** They are never right and just throw shi* at the wall and sees what sticks.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/14/2026, 12:54 PM
@movieguy18 - this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 12:48 PM
Makes sense as it should be imo….

The MCU X-Men should be given a chance to be seen on their own merits so any of the Fox holdovers in the universe would be detrimental to that so I hope it’s indeed a complete clean slate , including Jackman’s Wolverine.

I don’t mind Feige & co using the multiverse somewhat as their love letter to Marvel’s big screen past but it should just be contained to this saga imo so let’s give the Fox cast their one big last hurrah that they didn’t really get I feel while the MCU begins to craft their own take on the mutants which is exciting!!.

Also if mutants have died dealing with incursions hence we only have a few survivors left , I like that and it makes sense some of the stronger ones like Jean & Storm aren’t around since that sets up the threat level well.

Oh and this is the first time we have heard that Doomsday is somewhat focused on Thor?.

If so then I dig it tbh since he’s one of the most compelling heroes in the MCU right now imo.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/14/2026, 1:05 PM
"We're reintroducing the foX-men so we can prepare audiences for the new rebooted X-men!"

Huh
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/14/2026, 1:27 PM
xmen members.... deadpool...
meh.
no.
whatever.
just kill them all. gimme marsden as cyclops and leave deadpool alone. bye to the rest.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/14/2026, 1:27 PM
How is this rumor when it's obvious plain as day?!

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