Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Hailed As Best MCU Movie Yet Following Early Internal Test Screening

Avengers: Doomsday isn't the Avengers movie we expected, as it was originally announced as The Kang Dynasty with Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm. The pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom changed everything, though, and with Cretton busy working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Kevin Feige brought the Russo Brothers back into the fold.

He also enlisted Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. to play the MCU's Victor Von Doom, a casting decision that drew a mixed response from fans. Still, there's heaps of excitement to see what the Oscar winner will do in the role and a great deal of intrigue surrounding the movie itself.

By pushing Avengers: Doomsday from May 1 to December 18, Marvel Studios has allowed itself the time to get the story right and, hopefully, avoid the problems other Multiverse Saga titles have struggled with.

Plus, in making fans wait a year between that and Avengers: Secret Wars—with no new movies between them—it's clear the goal is to build hype and make these future blockbusters feel like must-see events.

Based on a new leak, that's exactly what we're getting from Avengers: Doomsday. According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, "Marvel Studios held a private test screening of the pre-reshoots version of Avengers: Doomsday for Kevin Feige and select staff, and they were very pleased with it, some even called it the best Marvel movie yet."

While best taken with a pinch of salt, this claim points to the Russo Brothers having figured out the right way to conclude the Multiverse Saga. Everything we've seen from the movie so far has impressed, with various leaks pointing to an emotional, epic climax that does right by Doom and the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes.

This being pre-reshoots also bodes well, especially as additional photography is expected to mostly focus on adding even more characters and cameos.

In related news, following that latest update from the trades, it looks like Avengers: Doomsday is indeed coming to CinemaCon later this week.

There's a chance we'll finally get a trailer for the movie in the coming days. At the very least, we'd expect attendees in Las Vegas to see footage that will soon be described online in detail. As always, you'll want to stay tuned for the latest updates.

Marvel meets Moana at #CinemaCon…#Moana (2026) is only in theaters July 10.#AvengersDoomsday is only in theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/TAxnXUVi85 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 12, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.