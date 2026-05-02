It's Symbie #1 Will See Marvel's New Symbiote Sensation Go Solo For The First Time

There's a new symbiote superstar wreaking havoc in the Marvel Universe, and his name is Symbie. We'll get to know the mischievous—and adorable—little glob this July in It's Symbie #1, a special one-shot that prints the character's hit Symbie Infinity Comic by Jacob Chabot, as well as his appearances in Marvel Mutts Infinity Comic by MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám for the first time.

The one-shot will also re-present Symbie's first appearance by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz from Amazing Spider-Man #11. It's Symbie’s entire Marvel Comics journey so far—all in one place!

As a reminder, the symbiote commonly referred to as "Symbie" was one of the many alien creatures found alone by Professor Xanto Starblood and experimented upon. It and the other subjects were later freed by Peter Parker, causing Symbie to grow affectionate toward him.

He's since become a firm fan-favourite, and it seems this comic's release is setting the stage for us to see much more from the character in the Marvel Universe moving forward. Perhaps the biggest question is whether he'll eventually find a host.

Here's the official description for It's Symbie #1:

SYMBIE GOES SOLO! Symbie may be a symbiote without a host, but that’s never slowed him down! Ever since Spider-Man freed him from a mad scientist’s lab, Symbie has made it his mission to unleash mischief across the Marvel Universe. His latest targets? The Fantastic Four, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Captain America and the Marvel Mutts!

Symbie will also appear in the next season of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney Jr., introducing him to a whole new audience of young fans. Beyond that, we don't currently know exactly what the future holds in store for the Symbiote on the page.

Meanwhile, in Amazing Spider-Man, the web-slinger has discovered that he somehow has a first cousin. The expectation is that Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will reveal that either Ben or May Parker—potentially both if he's their son—had a child they put up for adoption. That's not the Peter Parker/Mary Jane Watson reunion most fans were hoping for, of course.

Below, you can check out covers by Jacob Chabot and Sergio Dávila and make sure to pre-order It's Symbie #1 at your local comic shop today.