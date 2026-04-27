Avengers vs. X-Men: 8 Moments That Make It The Perfect Next Event For Marvel's Rumored Mutant Saga

With Avengers: Doomsday looming on the horizon and the MCU likely heading into the Mutant Saga, fans have been buzzing about how Marvel Studios might finally deliver a large-scale clash between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the X-Men. The 2012 comic event Avengers vs. X-Men remains one of Marvel's most explosive crossovers: a high-stakes battle over the Phoenix Force that fractured alliances, turned heroes against one another, and delivered unforgettable character moments and all-out brawls. There have been rumours about it being adapted down the line, and while the MCU has already teased mutant integration (and some familiar faces will appear in Doomsday), a full-blown Avengers vs. X-Men story could redefine the franchise post-Secret Wars. So how might Marvel adapt the spirit—and key beats—of AvX for the big screen? Here are 8 exciting ways the studio could weave elements from the classic event into the Mutant Saga, from personal betrayals and cosmic warnings to dream-team (and dream-fight) matchups...

8. An Avenger, No More After uttering the fateful words "No More Mutants" in House of M, the Scarlet Witch became a reviled figure among the Marvel Universe's mutant populace. In a prelude to Avengers vs. X-Men, she returned to Avengers Mansion and was quickly sent packing by her ex-husband, The Vision. Between what Wanda did in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and her rumoured alliance with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, it's easy to imagine the MCU's Scarlet Witch being similarly ostracised as we head into the next Saga. Rejected by Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Wanda could find a home with the X-Men, particularly if she's revealed to be a mutant. With that, Marvel Studios can have her take on Hope Summers' role, placing her at the centre of the conflict, this time with the Avengers eager to make her pay for the crimes she committed at Victor Von Doom's behest.



7. Nova Crashes To Earth Marvel Television was, at one point, moving forward with a Nova TV series. At the time, the main rumour was that we'll see the MCU's Richard Rider go to war with Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave. In Avengers vs. X-Men, Nova crash-lands and warns Earth's Mightiest Heroes about the incoming Phoenix Force. If the Nova Corps fails to defeat Annihilus in the Disney+ series (assuming it happens, which it should), then perhaps the Annihilation Wave will make its way to Earth and be what unites the Avengers and X-Men following their initial clash. Such a plot point may rely a little too heavily on fans watching what happens on streaming. Still, if there is a cosmic element to the story, then Nova should absolutely be involved. He may have even formed a partnership with the Legendary Star-Lord by this point.



6. Red Hulk Makes An Impact Like Captain America: Brave New World, the comic books originally introduced Red Hulk as an antagonist. However, "Thunderbolt" Ross eventually found redemption and became a key ally to The Avengers. In Avengers vs. X-Men, not only does his military know-how play a crucial role in strategising against the X-Men, but his might leads to memorable clashes with several iconic characters (Colossus and Juggernaut among them). We'd love to see Red Hulk paired up with The Hulk and She-Hulk to play a pivotal role in any battle with the X-Men. That team has plenty of heavy hitters, and Ross' fiery rage could help turn the tide if Harrison Ford is willing to come back for a project like this. At the very least, any story inspired by this event should have one of the Hulks play a key role.



5. Cyclops vs. Captain America With the Phoenix Force racing to Earth, the Avengers arrived at the X-Men's base on Utopia and made it clear they were going to need to take Hope Summers into custody. As you might imagine, that didn't sit well with the mutants. As Steve Rogers and Scott Summers hash things out, Cyclops eventually snapped and hit Captain America with one of his powerful optic blasts. A fight ensued, and these two master technicians put on one heck of a show. While it sounds like we'll see Sam Wilson's Captain America fight James Marsden's Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday, Steve Rogers squaring off with the MCU's new Scott will likely hit different. We'd also expect them to be placed front and centre of this conflict, ultimately strengthening their respect for one another as the role of mutants in this shared world continues to expand.



4. Magneto vs. Iron Man This has to happen. We're sure many of you are already thinking that Magneto would crush Iron Man like a tin can, but Tony Stark has often found ways to counter the Master of Magnetism's abilities, thereby evening the playing field. The problem is, of course, that Tony Stark is dead. And with Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, it makes the most sense for the character to return in the Mutant Saga, likely with a new actor suiting up as the MCU's Armoured Avenger. Ironheart is another possibility, though we don't think that will hit quite the same way (especially as her Disney+ series didn't make much of a lasting impression). Alas, with rumours pointing to Mister Sinister being the next X-Men franchise's big bad, there may not be a place for Magneto or Iron Man in this story. Let's hope we're wrong about that.



3. Some Unexpected Clashes The fun of any "vs." movies is the fights we can look forward to seeing play out on screen. At the time Avengers vs. X-Men was released, Marvel Comics published a tie-in series with all manner of battles between characters who you wouldn't necessarily expect to see going toe-to-toe. Iron Man vs. Magneto is a given, but it's Captain America vs. Gambit we'd be particularly eager to see in live-action. The sight of Gambit charging up Cap's shield would be worth the price of admission alone (again, Avengers: Doomsday might beat us to the punch on this one, albeit with Sam in place of Steve). Assuming the right characters are in play, there's also Rogue vs. Captain Marvel, Thor vs. Storm, and Spider-Man vs. The Juggernaut—among countless others—to potentially look forward to.



2. Wolverine Goes Rogue In Avengers vs. X-Men, the latter team had been split into two. Logan was teaching the next generation of mutants in Westchester, and Cyclops' team had taken refuge on Utopia with a far more militaristic approach to protecting mutantkind. While Wolverine initially sided with The Avengers, he later went rogue because he realised the only way to save the planet was to kill Hope Summers. This brought him into conflict with both teams and could be a fun use of the clawed mutant in the MCU, especially if the version we meet post-Avengers: Secret Wars has yet to officially join either group. Regardless of whether it's Hugh Jackman, Henry Cavill, or someone else altogether, Wolverine needs to be a pivotal part of this story, particularly if it means exploring his complicated rivalry with Cyclops. That just needs to be handled better here than it was by 20th Century Fox.

