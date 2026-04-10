Avengers: Doomsday "Exploding" On Box Office Tracking; Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man: Brand New Day

CinemaCon begins on April 13 in Las Vegas, and The Hollywood Reporter has now shared some hints about what we can expect from the event. The trailers shown in Sin City aren't always released online, but we do frequently get descriptions and reactions from early screenings.

Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., Amazon MGM, and Neon are attending. The trade believes that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will get a new sneak peek, with Tom Holland and Zendaya on hand for both that and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

DC Studios will bring Supergirl to the event, while The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disclosure Day, and Toy Story 5 are among the other big 2026 releases likely to be showcased.

A new Avengers: Doomsday preview is also planned for CinemaCon, and the trade points out that "now would be an opportune time to demonstrate that the film will deliver. Sources say Doomsday is exploding on long-lead tracking."

In other words, over 8 months before it arrives in theaters, all signs are pointing to the next Avengers movie being one of 2026's biggest box office hits.

Back to the MCU's web-slinger, and Tom Holland has announced a charity sweepstake for the opportunity to attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Hollywood this summer.

"I have to say I'm so proud of the movie," the actor says in the video below. "I sound biased, but I think it's my favourite one. Jon Bernthal is amazing, Zendaya is amazing, and Jacob Batalon is amazing. Everyone in the movie is absolutely fantastic. So I'm super proud of it. I can't wait to share it with you."

Holland's excitement for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is palpable, and it's clear the actor is proud of what they've come up with. Like Avengers: Doomsday, the level of hype it's generating feels akin to how the majority of MCU movies were received pre-pandemic during the Infinity Saga.

You can hear more from the Peter Parker actor in the video below.

Join Tom and the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the LA premiere this July!



We are giving away TWO VIP trips — each for a winner and their guest.



What’s included:

All-expenses-paid trip for 2 to Los Angeles

Exclusive premiere tickets

Airfare from anywhere in the world

3… pic.twitter.com/kt1cmjG3lV — Thebrotherstrust (@Tbrotherstrust) April 10, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.