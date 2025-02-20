JACK RYAN Film Starring John Krasinski Now In Production; First Look Image Released & Cast Revealed

Earlier today, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced the start of production on their upcoming untitled Jack Ryan feature film, which will return 4x Primetime Emmy-nominee John Krasinski to the title role, and will serve as a sequel to the acclaimed Prime Video television series.

Andrew Bernstein is helming the feature, with a screenplay from Krasinski and Aaron Rabin. Bernstein previously helmed three episodes in season two of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, while Rabin penned five of the six episodes in the final season. Both also served as executive producers on their respective seasons.

In addition to Krasinski (The Office; A Quiet Place; 13 Hours) as the titular Jack Ryan, returning cast members will include Wendell Pierce (The Wire; Suits; Superman) as James Greer, Michael Kelly (House of Cards; Dawn of the Dead; Secret Invasion) as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel (Get Out; Upgrade; Defending Jacob) as Elizabeth Wright.

Newcomers to the supporting cast include, but are not limited to, Sienna Miller (American Sniper; The Loudest Voice; G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Max Beesley (The Outsider; Suits; Mad Dogs), Douglas Hodge (Joker; Penny Dreadful; Black Mirror), and JJ Feild (Captain America: The First Avenger; Turn: Washington’s Spies; Lost in Space). Their roles are being kept under wraps for now.

Krasinski will also produce alongisde his Sunday Night Productions co-founder Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form from Platinum Dunes. Additionally, Carlton Cuse, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and John J. Kelly are attached as executive producers.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan debuted on Prime Video in 2018 and ultimately spanned four seasons, with thirty total episodes. None of the seasons directly adapted any of Clancy's novels, but each season drew some level of inspiration from the source material. Plot details for the film are currently unknown, but it's reasonable to assume that it will stay on course and tell an original story, rather than directly adapt one of Clancy's books.

In addition to a feature film, a Ding Chavez spinoff starring Michael Peña is said to be in the works, but there haven't been any updates on that front in quite some time, so it's unclear if it's still in development.

No word yet on whether The Jack Ryan Movie will be launching theatrically or exclusively on streaming, but we'd imagine there will be some sort of theatrical component attached to its release.

Check out the first look image below: