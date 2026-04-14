Is Daredevil: Born Again Star Mike Colter Hinting At [Spoiler]'s Season 3 Return? - UPDATE

Is Daredevil: Born Again Star Mike Colter Hinting At [Spoiler]'s Season 3 Return? - UPDATE

Daredevil: Born Again star Mike Colter may have inadvertently dropped another Season 3 spoiler, with a comment many fans believe is hinting at the return of another fan-favourite Defenders star.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

UPDATE: A new behind-the-scenes photo from Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 shows Mayor Sheila Rivera alongside Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Karen Page. Where's the Man Without Fear, though?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will welcome Mike Colter and Finn Jones back to the MCU as Luke Cage and Danny Rand. Yesterday, Colter took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes photos from his time on set, one of which he later deleted because it contained a massive Season 2 finale spoiler.

A few noteworthy names have commented on Colter's now-spoiler-free post, including Iron Fist and Defenders star Jessica Henwick. She played Colleen Wing in the Netflix shows, and when we last saw her, she was wielding the power of the Iron Fist.

The actor's cryptic response to the actress has led to a renewed wave of speculation that she's also set to appear in the Disney+ series next year. It's admittedly not much to go on, but given the Luke Cage actor's apparent habit of dropping spoilers, there might be something to this. 

In February, Henwick was asked about a possible appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. "I’m not on Daredevil: Born Again," she replied with a laugh. "I did, however, go and hang out on set, and I had a great time. I can say that the new season is going to be incredible. It’s incredible. Seeing Charlie in the suit was so nostalgic and fun. He’s just so perfect in that role."

"What a great guy, what a great show. I’m really excited for the fans," she continued. "They’re going to be happy. And fans of the Netflix shows will be very happy."

At the time, many fans argued that there was something suspicious about her set visit, but whether she was there to gear up for a return as Colleen in Season 3 remains to be seen. What we can tell you is that the character isn't in the current batch of episodes.

It would be a shame to bring Danny back without her, especially as the Iron Fist TV series left the character in such an interesting place. Of course, if Colleen is returning for Daredevil: Born Again, then Simone Missick's Misty Knight surely won't be far behind...

image host

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

Heroes For Hire Daredevil: Born Again Spin-Off Show Rumored To Be In Development At Marvel
Related:

Heroes For Hire Daredevil: Born Again Spin-Off Show Rumored To Be In Development At Marvel
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Star Mike Colter Shares New Photos And Reveals Major Finale Spoiler
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Star Mike Colter Shares New Photos And Reveals Major Finale Spoiler

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
jslinky
jslinky - 4/14/2026, 11:29 AM
Really struggling to get through this show. Netflix version was much better
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/14/2026, 12:01 PM
@jslinky - sadly I would have to agree with you. The attention to detail and the character development is just not there in these D- shows.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 4/14/2026, 11:31 AM
If she's coming back, I hope they just ignore the whole thing with her becoming the Iron Fist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 11:32 AM
Yes please!!.

User Comment Image

Even as someone who is a defender of Finn’s Danny , her & Tom Pehlprey’s Ward Meachum were my favorite characters in the IF show so I would love to have both back if given the chance.

If so , I hope we delve into her connection with Wu Ao Shi that we found out in S2 who was a past Iron Fist in the show & comics!!.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/14/2026, 11:41 AM
Obviously they'll all come back because it's a way of tricking people into paying for subscriptions. Born Again season 2 is the same old song and dance, if people like it that's fine. I don't understand why they can't MAKE THESE MOVIES. They'd suck, but they'd make more money. This App was the downfall of the MCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 11:53 AM
Look if people have valid reasons for not liking Born Again then that’s fine…

I treat it like comic runs in that it’s a new creative team that has taken over the same characters and they have decided to continue some threads while not focus on others in their own style & sensibility.

Personally , I think BA S2 has been better then S1 (which I still thought was solid) so far so I’m excited to see the rest but I also can get if others don’t like for legit reasons whether they feel they just preferred the writing & characterizations of the Netflix etc.

It’s the consistently miserable [frick]s who go out of their way to to berate people for enjoying the show that I have problems with!!.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/14/2026, 12:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I truly believe if the Netflix shows came out today they would be met with the same cynicism as born again has been.

Anyway, can’t wait for later
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 12:25 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yeah , I could see that too

Idk if it’s life but a fair amount of people have continued to get more pessimistic and jaded which is sad.

It’s why hopeful stories like Superman and Project Hail Mary are needed more then ever.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/14/2026, 11:59 AM
She was the best part of Iron Fist. Would be more excited to see her back than actual Iron Fist.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/14/2026, 12:30 PM
Sweet Holidays
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/14/2026, 12:51 PM
Colleen was more likable than Danny most of the time, hope she returns.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder