Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Star Mike Colter Shares New Photos And Reveals Major Finale Spoiler

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 set photos have confirmed that Mike Colter and Finn Jones are reprising their respective roles as Luke Cage and Iron Fist in the series, promising fans a long-awaited Defenders reunion on Disney+ in 2027.

Earlier today, Colter took to Instagram to share some photos from his return to New York. There are a few shots of him suited and booted as Cage, along with Finn and Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter (who makes her official MCU return in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again).

However, in a now-deleted photo, Colter posted a major spoiler for the upcoming Season 2 finale that reveals major ramifications for Matt Murdock heading into the third batch of episodes. Pictured alongside Colter are Charlie Cox and Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Woll.

Out of respect for Daredevil: Born Again's creative team, we're not going to share the image here or go into detail about what it shows. However, if you really can't wait, the image is pretty easy to find on X's many fan accounts, including this one.

For those of you familiar with the comics, though, it may not be too shocking.

The return of Luke Cage and Iron Fist has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response, prompting discussion among fans of possible spin-off opportunities. There's also been speculation about us possibly seeing Luke run for Mayor, adapting the Mayor Cage storyline from the comics that followed the Kingpin's fall in Devil's Reign.

Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced as an 18-episode series. It later became two separate 9 and 8-episode seasons, with a surprise Season 3 renewal announced last year. Marvel Television has yet to confirm plans for Season 4, but it seems likely. Well, unless the plan is for the Man Without Fear to join Spider-Man in theaters!

Check out Colter's spoiler-free Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 photos in the Instagram gallery below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.