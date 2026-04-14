Adria Arjona Officially Joins Man Of Tomorrow Cast - But Is She Playing Maxima Or Wonder Woman?

Adria Arjona Officially Joins Man Of Tomorrow Cast - But Is She Playing Maxima Or Wonder Woman?

Andor star Adria Arjona has officially joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, but there still seems to be some confusion about who she'll be playing...

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By MarkCassidy - Apr 14, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Adria Arjona has officially joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, but even the trades don't seem too sure which character she'll be playing.

We recently got word on several actresses who had reportedly tested for the role of the villainous Maxima, including Arjona, Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

There's been speculation that Gunn might be in the process of casting the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while this may also be the case, insiders seemed fairly certain that the actresses mentioned above were being looked at for Maxima.

Now, THR reports that Arjona has landed a "mystery role in DC Studios’ sequel to Superman. It was previously reported that the character was comic anti-heroine Maxima, but it’s unknown if that is correct."

Though the role might well turn out to be Maxima (Variety believes it is), Arjona has been a popular fan-pick to play Wonder Woman for quite a while.

Here's what Gunn had to say about potentially casting Arjona as Diana last year.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.” Gunn continued, “She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

The plot will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/14/2026, 2:03 PM
Can’t wait to see whether it’s Wonder Woman or Maxima they race swapped!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2026, 2:09 PM
@Odekahn - Yeah! Only a REAL extra-terrestrial can play Maxima.
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 4/14/2026, 2:25 PM
@Odekahn - touch grass :) x
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 2:42 PM
@Odekahn - Maxima is Almeracian. Wonder Woman (who isn't cast yet) is a Amazon from PARADISE ISLAND.

Come up with a plane ticket to either and I'll get an actress from there!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2026, 2:49 PM
@UltimaRex - LMAO. idk why but this made my day, thank you sir
Forthas
Forthas - 4/14/2026, 2:06 PM
So Superman is in conflict with a billionaire who has a lot of gadgets and they put aside their differences to fight a powerful alien with a cameo appearance from wonder woman...

There is something about that concept that seems familiar. Can't put my finger on it but...it like something i have seen before

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MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/14/2026, 2:43 PM
@Forthas - Yeah but this version is more punk rock, has comedy with lots of poop, fart jokes and one liners.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 3:07 PM
@Forthas - that's because you're obsessed...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 2:07 PM
Cool!!.

Whether it’s a one off or recurring role , Adria is a good addition to the cast imo so I’m looking forward to seeing her in MOT regardless if it’s as Maxima or our new Wonder Woman (I’m going with the former rather then the latter).

I wouldn’t be surprised if we get an official confirmation of the cast and perhaps even character tonight during WB’s Cinemacon presentation.

Anyway , I thought Superman was solid so looking forward to MOT!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/14/2026, 2:09 PM
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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/14/2026, 2:14 PM
Hopefully it's Diana. Maxima feels like small potatoes.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 2:20 PM
@MCUKnight11 - true but I guess it depends on what Gunn does with Maxima.

She could become a Nebula-esque recurring character.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/14/2026, 2:16 PM
She better be playing Maxima because 5'5'ft is way too short for Wonder Woman (and it's lowkey too short for Maxima as well imo).

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Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2026, 2:52 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Tom Cruise is 5'7" and played Jack Reacher. Movie magic and whatnot.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/14/2026, 3:02 PM
@Clintthahamster - That's A LOT of movie magic, especially when she's supposed to appear next to a Green Lantern and Superman that are 6'3" and 6'4" respectably.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2026, 3:12 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Yeah, they also can't fly, and yet . . .

There's just not many actresses that are that tall. Like, a handful. And I don't think Elizabeth Debicki or Gwendoline Christy are right for the part.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/14/2026, 2:21 PM
I wonder how she'll look in a red wig and green contacts.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 4/14/2026, 2:28 PM
If she's WW then I can see it being just a small cameo at the end of the movie so that Clark can hand Kara over to Diana so she can go live in Themyscira.
If not Maxima or WW then maybe Arjona could be Saturn Girl? Same scenario, different location/timeframe.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/14/2026, 2:36 PM
I really like Adria, knows her since True Detective season 2.

But I dont really see her as the best fit for Wonder Woman. Isnt Wonder Woman supposed to be greek and with blue eyes?

yes, I get Hollywood wont sign an actual greek actrees for a Hollywood movie, but.... Adria is a latin actress with dark eyes. Seems like too off for this specific character.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/14/2026, 2:36 PM
She's playing Maxima.

No WW script, no WW casting.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/14/2026, 2:42 PM
Nepotism strikes again.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/14/2026, 2:58 PM
@soberchimera - Who is she related to?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/14/2026, 3:08 PM
@JackDeth - She’s dating Jason Momoa, and the creepy part is she looks like a younger version of his ex-wife.
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Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2026, 3:15 PM
@soberchimera - So it's not just that the actors cannot have ever worked with the director or that they aren't related to anyone on the cast or crew, now nepotism means "an imminently qualified candidate who is dating someone who works for the same company?"
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/14/2026, 3:19 PM
@Clintthahamster -She’s a mediocre actress at best and looks nothing like the character. She got the role because she’s Momoa’s bed warmer.
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MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/14/2026, 2:51 PM
She was great in Andor. looking forward to whoever she is playing in this movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/14/2026, 3:19 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - What a great show. We need more Star Wars content like that.
hawkeyevision
hawkeyevision - 4/14/2026, 2:52 PM
they NEED to scale her up....She needs to be as tall as Superman
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 4/14/2026, 3:00 PM
I think she would be good casting for Wonder Woman. I’m sure it would be difficult to find a 6 foot woman with acting chops, the right age and has charisma. That’s also buff. I rather have a decent actor that can play the role.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/14/2026, 3:02 PM
shes a female woman and shes female

plus she was in morbius

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Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/14/2026, 3:18 PM
I actually see her more as Huntress.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2026, 3:18 PM
If this isn’t for Diana…

Then my hopes for Monica Barbaro as the DCU Wonder Woman live on!!.

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