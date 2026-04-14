Adria Arjona Officially Joins Man Of Tomorrow Cast - But Is She Playing Maxima Or Wonder Woman?

Adria Arjona has officially joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, but even the trades don't seem too sure which character she'll be playing.

We recently got word on several actresses who had reportedly tested for the role of the villainous Maxima, including Arjona, Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

There's been speculation that Gunn might be in the process of casting the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while this may also be the case, insiders seemed fairly certain that the actresses mentioned above were being looked at for Maxima.

Now, THR reports that Arjona has landed a "mystery role in DC Studios’ sequel to Superman. It was previously reported that the character was comic anti-heroine Maxima, but it’s unknown if that is correct."

Though the role might well turn out to be Maxima (Variety believes it is), Arjona has been a popular fan-pick to play Wonder Woman for quite a while.

Here's what Gunn had to say about potentially casting Arjona as Diana last year.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.” Gunn continued, “She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

Remember James Gunn used characters from The Authority as codenames for the Justice Gang, that’s why I think Maxima could be a cover for Wonder Woman https://t.co/HiziUDDDxg — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 14, 2026

The plot will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.