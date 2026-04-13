Mother Mary Star Anne Hathaway Causes A Stir In "Blasphemous" New Look; First Reactions Land

A24 and director David Lowery's (The Green Knight, Ghost Story) "psychosexual pop thriller" Mother Mary is set to release in theatres this weekend (the world premiere takes place tonight), and the first social media reactions have been shared online.

Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Witches) stars as a pop megastar known as "Mother Mary," who suffers an existential crisis and abandons her tour to seek out estranged friend and fashion designer, Sam (Michaela Coel), who originally helped craft her public persona.

Mary asks Sam to design and create a new dress, but it seems clear that some resentment still exists between them.

The movie is not said to include any supernatural elements, but we definitely got major horror vibes from the first trailer. There's a chance everything we see will turn out to be in Mary's head, but we have heard that the story may feature a dark twist or two.

The reactions have been mostly very positive, but some new promo images of Hathaway have come in for backlash online. It seems some people are under the impression that she is playing the actual Mary from the Bible - ie, the mother of Jesus Christ - and have accused the actress, Lowery and A24 of blasphemy.

You can have a look at the stills and reactions at the links below.

Novas fotos promocionais da Anne Hathaway como Mother Mary.



O filme chega em cinemas específicos dos Estados Unidos dia 17 e nos cinemas gerais dos Estados Unidos dia 24. pic.twitter.com/FswLPmNHLJ — Anne Hathaway Brasil 👠 (@annehathawaybr) April 12, 2026

New look at Anne Hathaway in David Lowery’s ‘MOTHER MARY’. 📷



Releasing in theaters on April 17. pic.twitter.com/lwkhotm2uP — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) April 12, 2026

I ❤️ #MotherMary ! David Lowery channeled inspirations (Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour concert film & Madonna: Truth or Dare concert doc) really shine through in a profound way. pic.twitter.com/XgwHwDslDv — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 9, 2026

#MotherMary is a moving tapestry of intoxicating strangeness with pitter patter dialogue, like spoken word poetry. Visually arresting, musically infectious, hauntingly invigorating and emotionally devastating, it demands to live inside your mind. pic.twitter.com/ANqJvJCj9D — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) April 10, 2026

A24's #MotherMary is absolutely riveting, wildly unpredictable, and a full-blown psychosexual pop thriller that had me glued to the screen. Anne Hathway and Michaela Coel's chemistry is undeniable; their performance are raw and downright stonishing to watch.



The movie dives deep… pic.twitter.com/2PJllZP9zB — Aeron Eclarinal - The Direct (@aeronchino) April 8, 2026

Early reviews for David Lowery's #MotherMary has received positive reviews so far



The A24 film starring Anne Hathaway and Micaela Coel will be released on April 17 (limited) and April 24 (nationwide). pic.twitter.com/9A1IJFdwhM — Anne Hathaway UPDATES (@UpdatesHathaway) April 8, 2026

With #MotherMary, David Lowery continues to show why he is one of the best filmmakers of his generation, expertly exploring the physiological toll of being an artist as well as their deep relationship with those they collaborate with. Hathaway & Coel are absolutely incredible! pic.twitter.com/zUvmey5ejc — Ryan McQuade (@ryanmcquade77) April 8, 2026

#MotherMary is a scintillating psychodrama, rooted in pain, power, and the reckoning of a creative and emotional partnership. A Goth-pop emotional rollercoaster, realized by a raw and palpable performance from Ann Hathaway and a remarkably intense turn from Michaela Coel. pic.twitter.com/7OCenIMgtQ — Jon Partridge (@Texas_Jon) April 8, 2026

A reckoning is coming. MOTHER MARY is in theaters April 17th. The new single "My Mouth is Lonely for You" is out now. Performed by Anne Hathaway and written by FKA twigs. pic.twitter.com/uYhX45YZzl — A24 (@A24) April 1, 2026

"Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance."