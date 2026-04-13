Mother Mary Star Anne Hathaway Causes A Stir In "Blasphemous" New Look; First Reactions Land

A24 and director David Lowery's (The Green Knight, Ghost Story) "psychosexual pop thriller" Mother Mary is set to release in theatres this weekend (the world premiere takes place tonight), and the first social media reactions have been shared online.
Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Witches) stars as a pop megastar known as "Mother Mary," who suffers an existential crisis and abandons her tour to seek out estranged friend and fashion designer, Sam (Michaela Coel), who originally helped craft her public persona.
Mary asks Sam to design and create a new dress, but it seems clear that some resentment still exists between them.
The movie is not said to include any supernatural elements, but we definitely got major horror vibes from the first trailer. There's a chance everything we see will turn out to be in Mary's head, but we have heard that the story may feature a dark twist or two.
The reactions have been mostly very positive, but some new promo images of Hathaway have come in for backlash online. It seems some people are under the impression that she is playing the actual Mary from the Bible - ie, the mother of Jesus Christ - and have accused the actress, Lowery and A24 of blasphemy.
You can have a look at the stills and reactions at the links below.
"Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance."
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.