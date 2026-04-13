Mother Mary Star Anne Hathaway Causes A Stir In "Blasphemous" New Look; First Reactions Land

Mother Mary Star Anne Hathaway Causes A Stir In &quot;Blasphemous&quot; New Look; First Reactions Land

Ahead of the movie's release this weekend, the first social media reactions for David Lowery's Mother Mary have been shared online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 13, 2026 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

A24 and director David Lowery's (The Green Knight, Ghost Story) "psychosexual pop thriller" Mother Mary is set to release in theatres this weekend (the world premiere takes place tonight), and the first social media reactions have been shared online.

Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises, The Witches) stars as a pop megastar known as "Mother Mary," who suffers an existential crisis and abandons her tour to seek out estranged friend and fashion designer, Sam (Michaela Coel), who originally helped craft her public persona.

Mary asks Sam to design and create a new dress, but it seems clear that some resentment still exists between them.

The movie is not said to include any supernatural elements, but we definitely got major horror vibes from the first trailer. There's a chance everything we see will turn out to be in Mary's head, but we have heard that the story may feature a dark twist or two.

The reactions have been mostly very positive, but some new promo images of Hathaway have come in for backlash online. It seems some people are under the impression that she is playing the actual Mary from the Bible - ie, the mother of Jesus Christ - and have accused the actress, Lowery and A24 of blasphemy.

You can have a look at the stills and reactions at the links below.

"Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Ice Cream Man: The Kids Are Not Alright In First Teaser For Eli Roth's Unrated Horror Movie
Related:

Ice Cream Man: The Kids Are Not Alright In First Teaser For Eli Roth's Unrated Horror Movie
Sophie Thatcher Enters Her Private Hell In First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's Mysterious New Movie
Recommended For You:

Sophie Thatcher Enters Her Private Hell In First Look At Nicolas Winding Refn's Mysterious New Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder