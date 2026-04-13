Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender Movie Has Leaked Online In Full As Spoilers Flood Social Media

Over the weekend, around three minutes of footage from the long-delayed Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender movie appeared online, along with claims that the entire movie had somehow been stolen or leaked in its entirety.

The leaker claimed that Nickelodeon had "accidentally" emailed them the full film, backed by clips that showed none of the trademark signs of being AI-generated fakes. The social media account attempted to hold Paramount to ransom by threatening to livestream the entire thing if the studio didn't share a trailer in the coming days.

However, the clips have since been removed, with the usual "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner" message appearing on X. As of now, Paramount has not commented on the leak.

The videos were live for nearly 12 hours and racked up over 100,000 likes in that time. The response from fans was mixed, with some pleased to finally see something from Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender and others concerned that this would further derail the franchise's future after it went from being a theatrical release to a streaming one.

Since we published this article on our sister site, Toonado.com, the movie has been posted in its entirety on 4chan of all places.

Back to those clips, and they feature key plot beats and scenes with new cast members like Dave Bautista and Taika Waititi. The first shows a reunited Team Avatar as they heal an ancient Airbender who was trapped in ice, like Aang was.

The second, from much later in the movie, finds the ancient Airbender attempting to pull a temple from the Spirit World into Team Avatar's world. Alternate versions of the Team Avatar characters and a Spirit World also feature in the sequence.

A screenshot of the credits, meanwhile, confirms that Ke Huy Quan is playing Avatar Xian, with Ken Jeong voicing the infamous Cabbage Merchant. The ancient Airbender mentioned above is named Tagah, and played by Dave Bautista, while Taika Waititi's Spirit World creature is called a Gorillavark.

Was this a clever marketing stunt by Paramount, or a legitimate leak? While it certainly has people talking about Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender again, leaking the movie in full makes little sense and this is likely to do more harm than good in the long run.

In terms of plot details, we know that the movie follows the world's last Airbender, who learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender stars Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan.

Originally, the movie was dated for an October 10, 2025, release. It was later pushed back to January 30, 2026, and is now scheduled for an October 9, 2026 debut on Paramount+.