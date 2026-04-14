Jumanji: Open World Trailer Debuts At CinemaCon; Sony Announces R-Rated Bloodborne Animated Movie

Spider-Man stole the show during Sony Pictures' panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday evening. While online reveals were few and far between, the studio did share some exciting announcements about future projects not revolving around the web-spinner.

On the video game adaptation front, The Legend of Zelda movie starring Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda has now finished shooting after six months of filming. The movie is set to be released in theatres on May 7, 2027, which means Sony likely has a final push planned for next year's CinemaCon.

The Legend of Zelda has captivated gamers since its debut in 1986. Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, the action-adventure series follows the heroic Link as he battles to save Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the malevolent Ganon.

It's also been revealed that the hit PlayStation game Bloodborne is getting an R-rated animated movie. PlayStation Productions and Lyrical Animation are developing the project, which has, for some reason, enlisted YouTube personality Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin as a producer.

Based on his videos, McLoughlin seems to be a big Bloodborne fan, so Sony may be looking to use him to ensure that this adaptation is a fan-pleaser.

"A lone traveller. A cursed town. A deadly mystery that swallows everything it touches," reads the description for the Bloodborne game. "Face your fears as you enter the decaying city of Yharnam, a forsaken place ravaged by a terrible, all-consuming illness. Scour its darkest shadows, fight for your life with blades and guns and discover secrets that will make your blood run cold – but just might save your skin."

Sony also brought the next Jumanji movie to CinemaCon, confirming that the final instalment of the modern trilogy will be titled Jumanji: Open World. Dwayne Johnson also told attendees that the threequel is packed full of Easter Eggs, with one half of the original dice used by Robin Williams in the first Jumanji set to factor into the plot somehow.

Here's a description of the footage shown to attendees, courtesy of ScreenRant (via GameFragger.com):

"The footage opens with a character commenting on what he calls an old video game console before the world around them begins to shift. Danny DeVito's character gathers the group at a diner, where they're introduced to Dwayne Johnson's Dr. Bravestone, sitting in a booth and speaking in a surprising Spanish accent." "Kevin Hart soon joins, questioning the mission, as it's revealed that the video game characters are somehow stuck in 'demo mode.' Karen Gillan and Jack Black reappear, and once outside, the group encounters the Jumanji tour guide again. The action quickly ramps up, with the characters moving like video game avatars as they race through both the jungle and the real world. Chaos spills into reality, with massive animals like lizards and rhinos appearing, while Bravestone hilariously struggles to drive on a highway." "At one point, Johnson and Hart argue in Spanish, adding to the comedic tone, while Black is seen riding a Segway. The footage emphasizes that the fate of Jumanji rests in their hands before revealing the title Jumanji: Open World, ending with the characters heading back into the game."

Johnson returns to the Jumanji franchise after attempting to bounce back from a string of failures, including Black Adam. That's included a divisive return to WWE and a failed Oscar bid for his performance in The Smashing Machine.

The Moana 2 trailer has received a mixed response, so the second half of 2026 could make or break Johnson's movie career based on how bankable a star he proves himself to be, both with that and the final Jumanji movie.

Jumanji: Open World loads into theaters on Christmas Day.